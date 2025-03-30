Manchester United are admirers of Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres, with Ruben Amorim a particular fan of the centre-forward, and Fabrizio Romano has now provided an update on their interest.

Gyokeres has quickly become one of the hottest striker targets in Europe for a host of clubs after an impressive couple of seasons with Sporting. The Swedish forward has flourished after leaving England, but he's been heavily linked with a return.

Signing a striker could be one of United's priorities in the upcoming summer transfer window, with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee struggling to find consistent form. The attacking duo have gone through reasonable spells and produced some admirable individual performances, but they've failed to set the world alight at Old Trafford.

United remain keen on the striker

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano has provided an update on United and Gyokeres. The respected reporter has reiterated that United and Amorim are big fans of Gyokeres, but they have not agreed anything at this stage and we will have to wait and see when the club will approve the budget for the summer.

"So Man Utd, many stories, many rumours on Manchester United. For sure, they appreciate the player. For sure, Ruben Amorim is obviously a big fan of Gyokeres, but at the moment, it is not something guaranteed. Man United have not agreed anything at this stage for Gyokeres. He's one of the names, for sure, on the list, but we have to see when Manchester United will approve the budget, to understand how much they can spend on the striker. So they like Gyokeres, yes, but it's not only Manchester United."

Viktor Gyokeres' Premier League statistics - Sporting squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 26 3rd Goals 30 1st Key Passes Per Game 2 3rd Shots Per Game 4.2 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.8 2nd Match rating 8.07 1st

GIVEMESPORT sources previously confirmed that Gyokeres was Amorim's dream target during the January transfer window, and that's unlikely to change as we head towards the summer. A move in the winter was never likely to be possible with Sporting unwilling to allow him to depart, but they could have a chance of securing his signature if they cough up the funds later this year.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Man Utd Hold Talks to Sign 'Special' Premier League Star, He's Open to Joining Manchester United will look to sign a striker for Ruben Amorim and that could come in the form of a current Premier League star

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 30-03-25.