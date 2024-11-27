On Thursday evening, Ruben Amorim will take charge of his first Europa League match as Manchester United manager when the Reds host Norweigan side, Bodo/Glimt, at Old Trafford.

United are unbeaten in the Europa League so far but have picked up just one win. Amorim will be looking to guide his side to a much-needed three points on Thursday, but it will not be easy as they are coming up against a side who will be well up for the match.

Bodo/Glimt have exceeded expectations in the Europa League so far. The Norweigan league leaders sit 12th in the Europa League table, having picked up seven points from their opening four games, which is impressive given the competition they have around them. It would be one of the most famous nights in the club's history if they could get a result at Old Trafford.

Manchester United vs Bodo/Glimt Odds

United find themselves huge favourites

As you would have expected, Manchester United are huge favourites to take all three points on Thursday evening against Bodo/Glimt. A United win is currently being valued at the very short odds of 2/9 by the bookmakers, but given the impressive start the Norwegian side have had to their European campaign, backing a draw at odds of 11/2 could be a smart choice.

Manchester United vs Bodo/Glimt - Odds Result After 90 Minutes Bet Fractional Decimal American Manchester United Win 2/9 1.22 -450 Draw 11/2 6.50 +550 Bodo/Glimt Win 11/1 12.00 +1100

Manchester United vs Bodo/Glimt Scoreline

A comfortable victory with a clean sheet is expected by the bookmakers

The top five most likely scorelines according to the bookmakers all go in the direction of a Manchester United victory, with the lowest odds being in favour of a 2-0 win for the home side. Despite all five scorelines being in favour of the Reds, there are some enticing odds on offer which look to be decent value for money.

Manchester United vs Bodo/Glimt - Top Five Scorelines with Lowest Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Manchester United Win 2-0 13/2 7.50 +650 Manchester United Win 2-1 15/2 8.50 +750 Manchester United Win 3-0 15/2 8.50 +750 Manchester United Win 1-0 17/2 9.50 +850 Manchester United Win 3-1 11/1 12.00 +1100

Ruben Amorim had United playing some pretty good attacking football on Sunday in their Premier League clash away to Ipswich, which was a huge positive despite dropping two points, as there was a significant improvement in their creativity compared to what they were producing under Erik ten Hag.

You can only imagine that United will get stronger and stronger with the more time the new manager has time to get his ideas across and this could result in a free-flowing attacking performance from the Reds against Bodo/Glimt, which could mean plenty of goals could be scored.

Arguably the most enticing of the goals over/under odds out of them all are over 3.5 goals, which looks decent value at odds of 11/10.

Manchester United vs Bodo/Glimt Goals Over/Under Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Over 0.5 1/50 1.02 -5000 Under 0.5 12/1 13.00 +1200 Over 1.5 1/7 1.14 -700 Under 1.5 4/1 5.00 +400 Over 2.5 4/9 1.44 -225 Under 2.5 13/8 2.62 +163 Over 3.5 11/10 2.10 +110 Under 3.5 4/6 1.67 -150 Over 4.5 5/2 3.50 +250 Under 4.5 2/7 1.28 -350 Over 5.5 5/1 6.00 +500 Under 5.5 1/9 1.11 -900

Manchester United vs Bodo/Glimt Goalscorers

United's main attacking options all at relatively short odds to score

As mentioned previously, as Ruben Amorim has more time with his new squad of players, the better the football will naturally get. Amorim may want to get a closer look at strikers Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee in this match as both were substitutes on Sunday against Ipswich.

Hojlund and Zirkzee's goal-scoring odds are identical at 9/2 to score first and 5/4 to score anytime.

Manchester United Goalscorer Odds vs Bodo/Glimt Goalscorer First Anytime Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal American Rasmus Hojlund 9/2 5.50 +450 5/4 2.25 +125 Joshua Zirkzee 9/2 5.50 +450 5/4 2.25 +125 Marcus Rashford 9/2 5.50 +450 5/4 2.25 +125 Alejandro Garnacho 9/2 5.50 +450 5/4 2.25 +125 Bruno Fernandes 5/1 6.00 +500 7/5 2.40 +140

Bodo/Glimt may have to produce something special to get on the scoresheet at Old Trafford, but they do have a few players who are more than capable of producing a moment of magic.

If you are going to back a Bodo/Glimt player to score, Jens Petter Hauge may be the one to back. Hauge has been consistently playing in European competition for years for clubs such as AC Milan and Eintracht Frankfurt, and the winger has had a good start to his season so far, scoring 11 goals in all competitions.

Bodo/Glimt Goalscorer Odds vs Manchester United Goalscorer First Anytime Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal American Kasper Hogh 11/1 12.00 +1100 9/2 5.50 +450 Andreas Helmersen 12/1 13.00 +1200 9/2 5.50 +450 Runar Espejord 12/1 13.00 +1200 9/2 5.50 +450 Jens Petter Hauge 14/1 15.00 +1400 6/1 7.00 +600 August Mikkelsen 14/1 15.00 +1400 11/2 6.50 +550

Manchester United vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction and Best Bets

United to be defensively sound and claim all three points

Bodo/Glimt will put up a tough fight at Old Trafford on Thursday evening, but Manchester United's quality all over the pitch will guide them to victory.

Best bets:

Manchester United to win 3-1 (11/1)

Manchester United to win and both teams to score (17/10)

Rasmus Hojlund to score first (9/2)

Jens Petter Hauge to score anytime (6/1)

All odds courtesy of William Hill.