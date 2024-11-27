On Thursday evening, Ruben Amorim will take charge of his first Europa League match as Manchester United manager when the Reds host Norweigan side, Bodo/Glimt, at Old Trafford.

United are unbeaten in the Europa League so far but have picked up just one win. Amorim will be looking to guide his side to a much-needed three points on Thursday, but it will not be easy as they are coming up against a side who will be well up for the match.

Bodo/Glimt have exceeded expectations in the Europa League so far. The Norweigan league leaders sit 12th in the Europa League table, having picked up seven points from their opening four games, which is impressive given the competition they have around them. It would be one of the most famous nights in the club's history if they could get a result at Old Trafford.

Manchester United vs Bodo/Glimt Odds

United find themselves huge favourites

Marcus Rashford and Amad Diallo

As you would have expected, Manchester United are huge favourites to take all three points on Thursday evening against Bodo/Glimt. A United win is currently being valued at the very short odds of 2/9 by the bookmakers, but given the impressive start the Norwegian side have had to their European campaign, backing a draw at odds of 11/2 could be a smart choice.

Manchester United vs Bodo/Glimt - Odds Result After 90 Minutes

Bet

Fractional

Decimal

American

Manchester United Win

2/9

1.22

-450

Draw

11/2

6.50

+550

Bodo/Glimt Win

11/1

12.00

+1100
A custom image of David Beckham, Luis Figo and Cafu
Related
Ranking the 11 Best Crossers in Football History

Ballon d'Or winners, Premier League record breakers and multiple World Cup champions have all mastered the art of crossing a football.

6

Manchester United vs Bodo/Glimt Scoreline

A comfortable victory with a clean sheet is expected by the bookmakers

MixCollage-14-Sep-2024-01-29-PM-5565

The top five most likely scorelines according to the bookmakers all go in the direction of a Manchester United victory, with the lowest odds being in favour of a 2-0 win for the home side. Despite all five scorelines being in favour of the Reds, there are some enticing odds on offer which look to be decent value for money.

Manchester United vs Bodo/Glimt - Top Five Scorelines with Lowest Odds

Bet

Fractional

Decimal

American

Manchester United Win 2-0

13/2

7.50

+650

Manchester United Win 2-1

15/2

8.50

+750

Manchester United Win 3-0

15/2

8.50

+750

Manchester United Win 1-0

17/2

9.50

+850

Manchester United Win 3-1

11/1

12.00

+1100

Ruben Amorim had United playing some pretty good attacking football on Sunday in their Premier League clash away to Ipswich, which was a huge positive despite dropping two points, as there was a significant improvement in their creativity compared to what they were producing under Erik ten Hag.

You can only imagine that United will get stronger and stronger with the more time the new manager has time to get his ideas across and this could result in a free-flowing attacking performance from the Reds against Bodo/Glimt, which could mean plenty of goals could be scored.

Arguably the most enticing of the goals over/under odds out of them all are over 3.5 goals, which looks decent value at odds of 11/10.

Manchester United vs Bodo/Glimt Goals Over/Under Odds

Bet

Fractional

Decimal

American

Over 0.5

1/50

1.02

-5000

Under 0.5

12/1

13.00

+1200

Over 1.5

1/7

1.14

-700

Under 1.5

4/1

5.00

+400

Over 2.5

4/9

1.44

-225

Under 2.5

13/8

2.62

+163

Over 3.5

11/10

2.10

+110

Under 3.5

4/6

1.67

-150

Over 4.5

5/2

3.50

+250

Under 4.5

2/7

1.28

-350

Over 5.5

5/1

6.00

+500

Under 5.5

1/9

1.11

-900
Ruben Amorim, Manchester United's new head coach
Related
Man Utd Eye Shock Swap Deal to Sign 'World-Class' Midfielder

Man Utd are eyeing a shock swap deal to sign Juventus star Douglas Luiz by offering Joshua Zirkzee in exchange.

Manchester United vs Bodo/Glimt Goalscorers

United's main attacking options all at relatively short odds to score

Bruno Fernandes and Rasmus Hojlund celebrate a Man United goal

As mentioned previously, as Ruben Amorim has more time with his new squad of players, the better the football will naturally get. Amorim may want to get a closer look at strikers Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee in this match as both were substitutes on Sunday against Ipswich.

Hojlund and Zirkzee's goal-scoring odds are identical at 9/2 to score first and 5/4 to score anytime.

Manchester United Goalscorer Odds vs Bodo/Glimt

Goalscorer

First

Anytime

Fractional

Decimal

American

Fractional

Decimal

American

Rasmus Hojlund

9/2

5.50

+450

5/4

2.25

+125

Joshua Zirkzee

9/2

5.50

+450

5/4

2.25

+125

Marcus Rashford

9/2

5.50

+450

5/4

2.25

+125

Alejandro Garnacho

9/2

5.50

+450

5/4

2.25

+125

Bruno Fernandes

5/1

6.00

+500

7/5

2.40

+140

Bodo/Glimt may have to produce something special to get on the scoresheet at Old Trafford, but they do have a few players who are more than capable of producing a moment of magic.

If you are going to back a Bodo/Glimt player to score, Jens Petter Hauge may be the one to back. Hauge has been consistently playing in European competition for years for clubs such as AC Milan and Eintracht Frankfurt, and the winger has had a good start to his season so far, scoring 11 goals in all competitions.

Bodo/Glimt Goalscorer Odds vs Manchester United

Goalscorer

First

Anytime

Fractional

Decimal

American

Fractional

Decimal

American

Kasper Hogh

11/1

12.00

+1100

9/2

5.50

+450

Andreas Helmersen

12/1

13.00

+1200

9/2

5.50

+450

Runar Espejord

12/1

13.00

+1200

9/2

5.50

+450

Jens Petter Hauge

14/1

15.00

+1400

6/1

7.00

+600

August Mikkelsen

14/1

15.00

+1400

11/2

6.50

+550
Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim smiles and waves to the crowd
Related
Sky Sports Share Update on Man Utd Move for France Star

Sky Sports have shared an update on Man Utd's interest in PSG and France star Randal Kolo Muani.

Manchester United vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction and Best Bets

United to be defensively sound and claim all three points

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim

Bodo/Glimt will put up a tough fight at Old Trafford on Thursday evening, but Manchester United's quality all over the pitch will guide them to victory.

Best bets:

  • Manchester United to win 3-1 (11/1)
  • Manchester United to win and both teams to score (17/10)
  • Rasmus Hojlund to score first (9/2)
  • Jens Petter Hauge to score anytime (6/1)

All odds courtesy of William Hill.

Man City's Kevin De Bruyne, Chelsea's Wesley Fofana and Manchester United's Luke Shaw.
Related
How Much Every Premier League Club has Spent on Injured Players' Wages

One team blows the rest out of the order