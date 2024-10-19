Key Takeaways Manchester United struggled to create goal-scoring opportunities in the first-half of their encounter with Brentford.

Brentford led 1-0 at half-time from an Ethan Pinnock header, but Alejandro Garnacho equalised after half-time.

Rasmus Hojlund completed the comeback with a deft chip over Mark Flekken.

Manchester United beat Brentford 2-1 after a vastly improved second half, with goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund to give them a much-needed win.

Mercifully for Erik ten Hag, Brentford were unable to repeat their knack of scoring in the first minute. Although Brentford keeper Mark Flekken made a hash of a United corner in the first half, almost presenting the hosts with a chance. On the whole, the home side struggled to create any chances, as they seemed unable to move the ball quickly enough, in what was a poor start for them to the game.

Yet as the first half drew to a close, it was United who looked more likely to break the deadlock, but they did not. Instead, it was Brentford who opened the scoring. With Matthijs de Ligt off getting treatment for a bleeding head, a Damsgaard set piece was headed home by Ethan Pinnock. United complained to the extent that Ten Hag was booked.

United got the perfect start to the second-half, when Rashford sent a cross-field pass into the path of Garnacho, who cushioned in a volley to make it 1-1. With the wind in their sails, it was Garnacho who drove United on for a second goal. With less than 30 minutes to go, Hojlund finished with aplomb, as he clipped the ball over Flekken. This was enough to give the Red Devils a vital win.

Man Utd Statistics Brentford 10 Shots on target 2 6 Shots off target 4 51% Possession (%) 49% 2 Yellow Cards 2 8 Corners 2 4 Fouls 5

Match Highlights

Manchester United Player Ratings

Andre Onana - 6/10

Once again, the United keeper had to have his wits about him to deny Norgaard from long distance.

Diogo Dalot - 6/10

Reasonably sold game from a player who has looked vulnerable against pace this season.

Matthijs de Ligt - 5/10

Managed to compose himself after making a clumsy tackle and hitting his head on Kevin Schade's knee left him somewhat groggy and needing medical attention. Although by half-time his head was still clearly oozing blood.

Jonny Evans - 7/10

United once again called on the veteran centre-back and had to be on his guard against the pacey Brentford attack. Was given a standing ovation when he came off.

Lisandro Martinez - 6/10

Playing in the slightly unfamiliar position of full-back, with Evans and De Ligt at centre-back.

Casemiro - 7/10

Had to fill in for De Ligt as he was patched up, but again looked a little pedestrian against younger and quicker legs in the opening 45 minutes. A much improved all-round display in the second-half.

Christian Eriksen - 6/10

Once again useful on the few set pieces the home side had, but other than that, he struggled to impact the game. Grateful to see a foul given after missing what seemed an easy chance.

Alejandro Garnacho - 8/10

Warmed the Brentford keepers' hands on a few occasions when he cut inside to shoot and looked most likely to break the deadlock in the opening 45 minutes. Volleyed in Rashford's cross-field ball to show his quality.

Bruno Fernandes - 6/10

No doubt eager to draw a line after his last appearance at Old Trafford when he was sent off, but he, like so many of his teammates, wasn't able to do enough to stamp his mark on the game for so much of the afternoon, but showed his quality in the lead up to Hojlund's goal

Rasmus Hojlund - 7/10

Not the easiest afternoon for the Dane, who had very few opportunities to get a goal in the first half, but looked more lively in the second half and finished beautifully to make it 2-1.

Marcus Rashford - 7/10

Largely absent in the first half until he was direct in his play to force a corner. Showed his passing range with a few decent cross-field passes, including the assist for Garnacho.

SUB - Noussair Mazraoui - 5/10

Got a great reception when coming on late.

SUB - Manuel Ugarte - 5/10

Came on for the last two minutes for Casemiro.

SUB - Joshua Zirkzee - 6/10

Brought on for the last 15 minutes for Hojlund.

SUB - Victor Lindelof - 5/10

Came on for the last few moments for Evans.

Brentford Player Ratings

Mark Flekken - 6/10

Had a nervy moment when he was unable to gather a United corner, but managed to recover.

Sepp van den Berg - 5/10

Managed to get forward to supply some crosses into the Manchester United penalty area, but a tricky day for him up against Garnacho.

Nathan Collins - 6/10

Solid enough performance from the Bees centre-half, as United toiled to create any decent chances.

Ethan Pinnock - 7/10

Made a nuisance of himself with some long throws that caused the United defence some problems, then rose well to head home firmly from a set piece.

Kristoffer Ajer - 6/10

Found himself in space to gallop forward with the ball on several occasions in the first half.

Vitaly Janelt - 6/10

Went about his work diligently in the Brentford midfield.

Christian Norgaard - 6/10

Quietly went about his business in the middle of the park. Showed his quality with a long-range strike that Onana had to be on his game to keep out.

Bryan Mbeumo - 6/10

A willing runner, Mbeumo's presence ensured the United defence were on their guard.

Mikkel Damsgaard - 6/10

Made himself available if only a bit disappointing on set pieces at times, but was diligent in helping his side defend. Composed himself well to deliver well for Pinnock's goal.

Keane Lewis-Potter - 6/10

Didn't look out of place at Old Trafford, as the former Hull City man looked to help Brentford make inroads into the game.

Kevin Schade - 6/10

His pace looked to cause the United centre-backs some problems.

Sub - Fabio Carvalho - 6/10

Came on for the last quarter of an hour, but that wasn't sufficient for him to make a mark on the occasion.

Sub - Mads Roerslev - 5/10

Brought on for the last few minutes for van den Berg.

Sub - Yoane Wissa - 6/10

Brought on with thirty minutes left to play, for Lewis-Potter and battled gamely without making a huge impact.

Sub - Yegor Yarmolyuk - 6/10

Came on late when United had the upper hand and was unable to stop that flow.

Man of the Match

Alejandro Garnacho

In a game with few stand-out performances from either side in the first half, it was the drive, determination and verve of the Argentine Alejandro Garnacho that enabled United to come back from one down at half-time and get a very much-needed Premier League win for Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Looking the most likely to score for United in the first half, he was very much on it in the second half, equalising almost immediately after the break when he volleyed in Marcus Rashford’s crossfield pass and making himself an all-around menace to Brentford throughout the afternoon.