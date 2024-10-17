Manchester United will be keen to improve on recent form, which has seen them win just two of their opening seven Premier League games, when they take on Brentford, who are two points and three places ahead of them in eleventh position in the table.

United haven't won at Old Trafford in the Premier League since the opening day win over Fulham. While Brentford have had some joy in this fixture when playing at home, they are yet to take any points from Old Trafford since their promotion to the Premier League.

They came incredibly close last season, leading one-nil going into the ninety-third minute, before two goals from Scott McTominay stole United the win. How the home side would like a similar result this time around.

Result Odds: Manchester United are favourites

Manchester United win 4/6 | Draw 16/5 | Brentford win 7/2

Manchester United would most likely been grateful for the international break, managing to hold on for draws with Aston Villa and Porto after the crushing three-nil defeat to Spurs prior to that.

Brentford have an uncanny knack of starting games extremely well, scoring in the opening two minutes of their last four Premier League games in a row. They will no doubt look to try to do so against a United side under pressure to quickly improve.

Erik ten Hag, if not already with enough headaches, as the speculation around his future at the club continues, is facing a problem with his full-backs, with Shaw, Malacia and Mazraoui rumoured to be unfit. That said, United are still priced at 4/6 to get what would be a much-needed win.

Manchester United vs Brentford - Result Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Manchester United Win 4/6 1.67 -150 Draw 16/5 4.20 +320 Brentford Win 7/2 4.50 +350

Score Predictions: Bookmakers favour a 2-1 United win

Manchester United win 2-1 - 17/2 | Brentford win 2-1 - 16/1 | Draw 1-1 - 8/1

Despite United's patchy form, it is they that are the bookies favourites to get a home win over Brentford, something they have done in their last three league meetings with Thomas Frank's side at Old Trafford. Brentford's most likely win is an outside chance 16/1 bet at two goals to one.

The Bees famously dispatched United four nil in 2002. The odds on such a repeat result are a whopping 125/1. Although that past win was, of course, at home. Although the bookies' lowest odds on Brentford are 16/1 for a two-one win, they are favorably priced for a one-one draw at 8/1.

Man Utd vs Brentford - Top Five Scorelines with Lowest Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Draw 1-1 8/1 9.00 +800 Man Utd win 2-1 17/2 9.50 +850 Man Utd win 2-0 10/1 11.00 +1000 Man Utd win 1-0 11/1 12.00 +1100 Man Utd win 3-1 12-1 13.00 +1200

The last three league games between the two at Old Trafford have produced no more than three goals, but it is a ground Brentford have yet to win at.

Man Utd vs Brentford Goals Over/Under Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Over 0 1/50 1.02 -5000 Under 1 18/1 19.00 +1800 Over 1 1/7 1.14 -700 Under 2 9/2 5.50 +450 Over 2 1/2 1.50 -200 Under 3 13/8 2.63 +163 Over 3 6/5 2.20 +120 Under 4 4/6 1.67 -150 Over 4 3/1 4.00 +300 Under 5 1/4 1.25 -400 Over 5 6/1 7.00 +600

Goalscorers Odds: Zirkzee and Mbeumo the favourites to score

Anytime Goalscorers: Zirkzee (Man Utd) - 6/5 | Mbeumo (Brentford) - 5/2

Despite not really hitting his goal scoring stride, Joshua Zirkzee is still a favourite to get on the scoresheet. His only goal for the club was the winner he got at Old Trafford against Fulham on the opening day of the season, so this doesn't offer particularly good value.

Given Brentford's, and in particular, Bryan Mbeumo's streak of scoring very early goals, his odds of 8/1 as first scorer seem a better wager, especially so as United's defense has been a bit up and down this season.

Man Utd Goalscorer Odds Goalscorer Anytime First Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal American Joshua Zirkzee 6/5 2.20 +120 4/1 5.50 +400 Rasmus Hojlund 11/8 2.38 +138 9/2 5.50 +450 Marcus Rashford 15/8 2.88 +188 6/1 7.00 +600 Bruno Fernandes 11/5 3.20 +220 7/1 8.00 +700 Amad Diallo 11/4 3.75 +275 17/2 9.50 +850

Keane Lewis-Potter has been on the scoresheet for Brentford this season, but not yet in the Premier League and is priced at 12/1 to score at any time. Another to have scored in the League Cup, but not the Premier League this season, is Mikkel Damsgaard, who is 14/1 to score at any time.

Brentford Goalscorer Odds Goalscorer Anytime First Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal American Bryan Mbeumo 5/2 3.50 +250 8/1 9.00 +800 Fabio Carvalho 9/2 5.50 +450 14/1 15.00 +1400 Keane Lewis-Potter 12/1 13.00 +1200 4/1 5.00 +400 Kevin Schade 12/1 13.00 +1200 4/1 5.00 +400 Mikkel Damsgaard 14/1 15.00 +1400 9/2 5.50 +450

Prediction and Best Bets

Marcus Rashford to score anytime and Manchester United to win 2-1

There is no denying how gut wrenchingly awful Manchester United have been at times this season, but given the huge amounts of money they have spent, their side must surely click at some point, even if to earn a hard-fought win over Brentford, as opposed to beating them anything close to convincingly.

The two-one win scoreline feels like the most likely United win — it is hard to imagine them getting a clean sheet, although they did achieve that in their last league outing in the nil-nil draw at Villa Park.

Given England have made a bold turn of the page appointing Thomas Tuchel as new manager, is this the opportunity for Marcus Rashford to finally rekindle his form to something like the form he showed at the Qatar World Cup in 2022, by getting on the score-sheet. The former England striker is 15/8 to score at any time and add to his tally of two this season. Although, he is still to get off the mark in the Premier League this season.

Best bets

United to win 2-1 - 17/2

Marcus Rashford to score anytime - 15/8

Bryan Mbeumo to score first - 8/1

All odds via Bet365