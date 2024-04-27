Highlights Manchester United failed to impress once more as they were held to a draw by Burnley at Old Trafford.

Antony looked like he had scored the winner for the hosts after capitalising on a Sander Berge error and finishing coolly.

Andre Onana conceded a late penalty and was beaten from 12 yards by Zeki Amdouni.

Manchester United toiled once again as they were held to a 1-1 draw by relegation-threatened Burnley. It looked like Antony had won the game for the hosts when he scored in the 79th minute but the Clarets were awarded a late penalty following a foul by Andre Onana.

Onana was then beaten by Zeki Amdouni from 12 yards as Burnley gained an invaluable point in their fight for Premier League survival. United manager Erik ten Hag was booed for his substitutions during the match, with many home fans left frustrated by his decision to replace Kobbie Mainoo and Rasmus Hojlund just after the hour mark.

We've settled on our player ratings from the match, which can be found below.

Manchester United Player Ratings

Plenty of 4s and 5s

Andre Onana - 7/10

United's most important player in the first half, thwarting Lyle Foster with a couple of excellent saves. Clumsily conceded a late penalty but was put in a difficult position by Casemiro's bizarre header.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 5/10

Looked more at home in his natural right-back spot than he has done at left-back in recent outings. Dithered when he should've shot from Hojlund's cutback.

Casemiro - 4/10

His lack of pace is not exposed as much in defence as it is when he plays in midfield. Still, an ordinary performance from a once extraordinary player and he was equally to blame for Onana giving away the penalty.

Harry Maguire - 6/10

Another solid outing from United's most dependable defender. His mental strength to bounce back from his struggles in recent years should be commended.

Diogo Dalot - 5/10

Dalot has come on leaps and bounds this season, but this was not a memorable outing. Often looked rushed in attack.

Kobbie Mainoo - 5/10

Mainoo does have a casual play style, but he was notably pedestrian against Burnley. It's crucial United sign an athletic midfielder to play alongside him in the summer.

Christian Eriksen - 4/10

Drew audible groans from supporters with a couple of sloppy passes in the second half. A Mainoo-Eriksen axis is not the answer to United's midfield problems.

Antony - 6/10

Spurned two golden opportunities in quick succession at the beginning of the second half but opened the scoring with an alert interception and a neat finish.

Bruno Fernandes - 5/10

One of the few United players who has not let his intensity levels drop but could not replicate his two-goal haul vs Sheffield United.

Alejandro Garnacho - 5/10

Some United fans thought he had scored with a wicked left-footed strike in the first half but his effort found the side netting. Quite sloppy in possession but should've claimed an assist when he smartly set Antony up.

Rasmus Hojlund - 4/10

As has been the case so often this season, he was starved of service throughout.

Scott McTominay (Mainoo, 65) - 5/10

Did little after coming on.

Amad (Hojlund, 65) - 5/10

Did little after coming on.

Sofyan Amrabat (Eriksen, 81) - N/A

Not enough time to mark.

Mason Mount (Mctominay, 90) - N/A

Not enough time to mark.

Burnley player ratings

An 8 for Muric and plenty of 7s

Arijanet Muric - 8/10

Made several really good saves in the second half and his distribution was good.

Lorenz Assignon - 7/10

Was a decent outlet for Burnley down the right.

Dara O'Shea - 7/10

Didn't give Rasmus Hojlund a sniff and did well in a one-vs-one with Garnacho, who was rightly denied a penalty after throwing himself to the floor.

Maxime Esteve - 7/10

Was relatively untroubled throughout

Vitinho - 7/10

Was up against Antony, who looked lively in the opening messages, but he quickly and fairly easily neutered the Brazilian.

Lyle Foster - 6/10

Spurned a decent opportunity in the first half, spooning his shot over the bar, before forcing an excellent save out of Andre Onana with a reactive header. Should've scored.

Sander Berge - 5/10

Looked composed throughout but then gifted the ball to Antony for United's goal and was left with his head in his hands.

Josh Cullen - 7/10

An all-action performance and he might have had an opportunity to score had Amdouni played him in during the second half.

Jacob Bruun Larsen - 6/10

Looked sharp off the left but did not provide a majorly threatening moment for the visitors.

Wilson Odobert - 6/10

Tested Onana from distance with a curling effort. Booked for a late challenge on Garnacho.

David Datro Fofana - 5/10

Did not get into the game as much as his strike partner and was the first player to be withdrawn for either team.

Zeki-Amdoui (Fofana, 57) - 7/10

Shot from distance when he should've played Cullen in just after coming on. Kept his composure to equalise from the penalty spot late on.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson (Bruun Larsen, 72) - 5/10

Decent cameo.