On Sunday afternoon, two of the biggest teams in England, Manchester United and Chelsea, face off in the biggest clash of matchday 10 in the Premier League.

The home side for this fixture, United, will once again be managed by interim boss, Ruud Van Nistelrooy, who took charge of his first match with the Reds Devils in mid-week in EFL Cup action against Leicester City. United were impressive 5-2 victors against Leicester and they will be hoping to maintain that positivity when they face Chelsea in their first Premier League fixture since the sacking of Erik ten Hag.

Enzo Maresca's Chelsea have been one of the surprise packages in the Premier League so far this season. The Blues currently sit fifth in the league table and are the second top goalscorers in the league, just one goal behind table-topping Manchester City. Maresca's men will be looking for victory at Old Trafford on Sunday and have the added incentive of potentially moving above their London rivals, Arsenal, with either a point or three.

Manchester United vs Chelsea Odds

Chelsea find themselves favourites albeit very narrow favourites

Coming into the big Premier League clash between Manchester United and Chelsea on Sunday, the Blues find themselves favourites but by an extremely narrow margin.

Chelsea and United are very close in terms of their odds to win. However, the bookies don't see the points being shared as a high likelihood as a draw between the two sides currently sits at odds of 14/5, which is surprising as five of the last eight league meetings between the two sides have finished with the points shared.

Manchester United vs Chelsea - Odds Result After 90 Minutes Bet Fractional Decimal American Man United Win 8/5 2.60 +160 Draw 14/5 3.80 +280 Chelsea Win 6/4 2.50 +150

Manchester United vs Chelsea Scoreline

A score draw is predicted by the bookmakers

Despite the bookmakers not favouring a draw, a 1-1 score draw is the most likely scoreline according to their odds. The odds for a 1-1 draw are currently 7/1 and odds after that which include 2-1 wins for both sides and a 2-2 draw are narrow.

Chelsea's league form right now is much better than United's and despite Erik ten Hag no longer being in post for the Red Devils, form should be taken into account. This could see a Chelsea 2-1 away win at odds of 10/1 prove to be very good value.

Manchester United vs Chelsea - Top Five Scorelines with Lowest Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Draw 1-1 7/1 8.00 +700 Man U Win 2-1 9/1 10.00 +900 Chelsea Win 2-1 10/1 11.00 +1000 Draw 2-2 11/1 12.00 +1100 Man U Win 1-0 14/1 15.00 +1400

Historically, Manchester United vs Chelsea has been one of the highest-scoring fixtures in the Premier League and there have regularly been absolute goal fests in this fixture. The last time these two sides faced off, Chelsea won 4-3 at Stamford Bridge in an incredibly dramatic game.

With Chelsea being the Premier League's second top goalscorers this season and Manchester United netting five times against Leicester in EFL Cup action mid-week, another goal fest could be on the cards between the two sides and as you can see from the odds below, the bookmakers also seem to think a lot of goals could be scored at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Manchester United vs Chelsea Goals Over/Under Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Over 0.5 1/50 1.02 -5000 Under 0.5 12/1 13.00 +1200 Over 1.5 1/7 1.14 -700 Under 1.5 4/1 5.00 +400 Over 2.5 4/9 1.44 -225 Under 2.5 13/8 2.62 +163 Over 3.5 11/10 2.10 +110 Under 3.5 4/6 1.67 -150 Over 4.5 12/5 3.40 +240 Under 4.5 3/10 1.30 -333 Over 5.5 5/1 6.00 +500 Under 5.5 1/9 1.11 -900

Manchester United vs Chelsea Goalscorers

Cole Palmer, as expected, leads the goalscorer market

Although Manchester United have struggled in front of goal so far in the Premier League this season, the five goals they scored against Leicester in the EFL Cup showed that they still have players more than capable of putting the ball in the back of the net.

Alejandro Garnacho has netted six times for United so far this season in all competitions and also netted once against Leicester during the week, so odds of the Argentinian to score anytime at 11/5 or even 13/2 to score first could look very good value.

Manchester United Goalscorer Odds vs Chelsea Goalscorer First Anytime Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal American Rasmus Hojlund 6/1 7.00 +600 2/1 3.00 +200 Joshua Zirkzee 13/2 7.50 +650 2/1 3.00 +200 Alejandro Garnacho 13/2 7.50 +650 11/5 3.20 +220 Ethan Wheatley 7/1 8.00 +700 23/10 3.30 +230 Bruno Fernandes 7/1 8.00 +700 23/10 3.30 +230

Chelsea have been free-flowing in attack under Enzo Maresca so far and Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson particularly have been on fire, scoring 13 league goals between them already.

Given his form over the last year, Palmer can't be looked past to score and odds of him netting first in this match right now sit at 5/1.

Chelsea Goalscorer Odds vs Manchester United Goalscorer First Anytime Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal American Cole Palmer 5/1 6.00 +500 29/20 2.45 +145 Nicolas Jackson 11/2 6.50 +550 17/10 2.70 +170 Christopher Nkunku 6/1 7.00 +600 15/8 2.87 +188 Noni Madueke 13/2 7.50 +650 2/1 3.00 +200 Marc Guiu 13/2 7.50 +650 21/10 3.10 +210

Manchester United vs Chelsea Prediction and Best Bets

Points to be shared but an entertaining, goal-filled game at Old Trafford

Despite Chelsea so far enjoying a much better league campaign than Manchester United, the Red Devils showed promising signs on Wednesday evening and will be looking to also impress incoming boss Ruben Amorim, who officially takes over on Monday.

Given the history between the two sides, a goal-filled game could be on the cards, especially with players from both teams such as Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson and Alejandro Garnacho being in fine form.

Best Bets:

Match result draw and both teams to score (10/3)

Over 3.5 goals (11/10)

Cole Palmer to score first (5/1)

Alejandro Garnacho to score anytime (11/5)

Both teams to score in both halves (6/1)

Manchester United to come from behind and draw (5/1)

All odds courtesy of William Hill.