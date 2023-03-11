The Women’s Super League title could well be decided this weekend, with Manchester United travelling to Kingsmeadow to take on reigning champions Chelsea.

The Red Devils are top of the WSL table with 35 points, while the Blues are second with 34 points and a game in hand.

There will still be plenty of matches left to play after the encounter, with both teams due to come up against Arsenal and Manchester City later in the season, but the three points on the table this weekend could be crucial in the title race.

It will be a big moment if Manchester United manage to overcome Chelsea, who are unbeaten in the eight previous matches between the two teams.

Will the Red Devils finally end their poor record against Chelsea, and put themselves firmly in the driving seat for the club’s first WSL title? GiveMeSport Women takes a look.

Can Manchester United beat Chelsea this weekend?

United’s only loss this season was a 3-1 defeat to Chelsea at Leigh Sports Village, while they also dropped points in a 1-1 draw with Manchester City.

Aside from these two results, Marc Skinner’s side has been brilliant, with a 3-2 victory over Arsenal and a 6-0 thrashing of Liverpool among the highlights this season.

Defensively the best team in the WSL, with goalkeeper Mary Earps boasting a league-leading nine clean sheets, Manchester United are also excellent going forward.

Striker Alessia Russo is in particularly good form, scoring a hat-trick against Leicester last weekend.

The Red Devils like to burst out of the blocks, scoring more goals – seven – in the first 15 minutes of matches than any other team this season.

If they can get a fast start against Chelsea, it is not out of the question that they can remain resilient defensively and take home the three points.

Can Chelsea overcome their Continental Cup blues?

From a Manchester United perspective, it is potentially the best time in the season to play Chelsea.

Although the Blues got past Brighton 3-1 on Wednesday, they will likely still be feeling the impact of their defeat to Arsenal in the Continental Cup final.

The players looked lacklustre during the encounter at Selhurst Park, with manager Emma Hayes criticising her side after the full-time whistle.

It’s hard to tell whether her scathing comments will have demoralised or motivated her players, but it’s fair to say that confidence among the Chelsea squad will not be sky-high.

That could be a positive for Manchester United, or they might have to deal with a team who are determined to make amends for their lethargic performance the weekend prior.

The attacking threat of Sam Kerr, Lauren James and Guro Reiten will need to be nullified by the Red Devils, otherwise the Blues could gain the upper hand in this title race encounter.