Manchester United are through to the FA Cup final after they beat Coventry City 4-2 on penalties. The Red Devils were 3-0 up during the game, but the Championship side, incredibly, wrestled it back to 3-3.

Scott McTominay scored a tap-in early on after good work from Diogo Dalot before a Harry Maguire header from a corner doubled the Red Devils' lead. Bruno Fernandes made the game safe after his deflected effort crept past Bradley Collins to make the game safe.

Coventry had a few half chances in the first half but came to life in the second half and incredibly came from three goals down thanks to Ellis Simms, Callum O'Hare's deflected effort and a Hadji Wright penalty.

The Red Devils – who were blasted by Roy Keane during the game – saved their blushes and won 4-2 on penalties. It will be a repeat of last season's cup final as United will take on Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on Saturday the 25th of May.

Manchester United stats Coventry City 58 Possession 42 6 Shots on target 5 11 Shots off target 6 1 Yellow cards 2 10 Fouls 8 1 Offsides 1

Full match highlights

Manchester United player ratings

GK- Andre Onana - 7/10

It was a brilliant performance from the goalkeeper, who was influential for the Red Devils during the dramatic penalty shootout.

RB - Diogo Dalot - 7/10

A fine performance from the underrated right-back who created the opening goal during the game and performed a brilliant clearance to deny the Midlands club from equalising.

CB - Casemiro - 7/10

A good performance from Casemiro with a string of key passes coming from the Brazilian midfielder who filled in at centre-back due to the injury crisis.

CB - Harry Maguire - 8/10

Rose highest to net the second goal and was very consistent at the back for the Red Devils.

LB - Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 5/10

Playing Wan-Bissaka at left-back has not worked for the Red Devils and the Englishman failed to overlap Marcus Rashford enough. Defensively, too, the Englishman was poor.

CM - Scott McTominay - 8/10

McTominay scored the first goal after making a driving run into the penalty box and should start more going forward for the Red Devils.

CM - Kobbie Mainoo - 6/10

It was an assured performance from Mainoo, but the Englishman was rather safe with his passing.

CAM - Bruno Fernandes - 6/10

Fernandes looked rather tired towards the end and struggled to create chances for the front three.

LW - Marcus Rashford - 7/10

The winger was trying time and time again to cause problems down United's left but failed to create any clear-cut chances for the Red Devils.

RW - Alejandro Garnacho - 6/10

Despite being calm and composed in possession, the Argentine failed to create any clear-cut opportunities and was taken off again during the second half.

ST - Rasmus Hojlund - 5/10

The forward had very few chances throughout the game and looked rather isolated at times despite all of United's possession. But did at least bag the winning penalty.

Sub - Antony - 5/10

Struggled massively throughout the game and failed to stamp his authority against Championship opposition.

Sub - Amad - 6/10

He came on for Rashford and proved why he should be given more game time under Ten Hag.

Sub - Omari Forson - 5/10

Was not on the pitch long enough to make an impact for the Red Devils.

Sub - Christian Eriksen - 6/10

Struggled to make an impact when brought on and was overrun time after time, particularly towards the end of the second half.

Coventry City player ratings

GK - Bradley Collins - 5/10

It was a poor goalkeeping performance from Collins, who should have done better with United's first goal that got the scoring going.

CB - Bobby Thomas - 6/10

The defender dealt well with Rashford and Hojlund and was one of the team's brightest sparks.

CB - Joel Latibeaudiere - 6/10

Like Thomas, the defender looked assured in his performance and didn't do a lot wrong defensively.

CB - Liam Kitching - 5/10

He won just one of the duels he contested during the game and struggled throughout.

RWB - Milan Van Ewijk - 9/10

One of the many bright sparks for the Championship side with the wing-back striding forward time and time again to cause United issues.

CM - Ben Sheaf - 6/10

The Coventry captain was also assured in his performance and was very dogged out of possession for the Championship side.

CM - Josh Eccles - 6/10

Very assured on the ball and kept trying and trying even when United made it 3-0.

LWB - Jake Bidwell - 6/10

Similar to Van Ewijk, Bidwell looked bright in and out of possession and caused problems for Dalot.

CAM - Callum O'Hare - 6/10

Struggled to create any real chances for his attackers but saw his deflected shot fly past Onana and gets a 6.

ST - Hadji Wright - 6/10

A very workmanlike performance from the striker but he improved tenfold as the game went on with Wright converting the penalty to force extra time.

ST - Ellis Simms - 7/10

Was denied an easy tap-in in the first half by a brilliant interception from Diogo Dalot but scored a superb consolation goal for the Midlands club.

Sub - Luis Binks - 6/10

Was composed in possession and slotted in well for the Sky Blues.

Sub - Viktor Torp - 6/10

Nearly scored a screamer but was denied by Onana, but failed to do much more.

Sub - Fabio Tavares - 7/10

Provided the cross for Simms' goal and looked menacing throughout.

Sub - Jay Dasilva - 6/10

Played just 10 minutes and hardly got into the game despite the pressure coming from the Championship side.

Sub - Matt Godden - 5/10

Was not on the pitch for long enough to make an impact.

Man of the match

Milan Van Ewijk

Trying to pick out a man of the match from this game was almost impossible, but Coventry City wing-back Van Ewijk was superb throughout and never gave up, similar to the entire team.

As United began to sit off and relax when Fernandes made it three, Van Ewijk and his teammates failed to give up and eventually got what they deserved. Van Ewijk, in particular, was dangerous throughout the game, but in the second half, the Dutchman excelled.

The 23-year-old encapsulated everything that was so good about Coventry City and was brilliant throughout.