Highlights Manchester United aiming for a strong start to the campaign in the first match of the Premier League season.

Fulham seeking to replicate last season's away victory against United.

Alejandro Garnacho in fine form after netting in the Community Shield.

The Premier League's 2024-25 season kicks off this week as Manchester United welcome Fulham to Old Trafford on Friday evening. Erik ten Hag's Red Devils are looking to begin their season in positive fashion following a close-run penalty defeat to Manchester City in the Community Shield. FA Cup holders United, are hopeful of beating last season's bleak eighth-place finish.

Marco Silva's Fulham actually saw a 2-1 away victory against United last term, and will be dreaming of opening the new campaign in a similar style. It will be a tough ask for the Cottagers, with fresh investment being pumped into Ten Hag's team. Fulham also continue to get used to life without star man Joao Palhinha following his Bayern Munich exit. The arrival of Emile Smith-Rowe from Arsenal looks to be key, as the Whites go for a third consecutive mid-table finish.

Manchester United vs. Fulham: Match Information When 16/08/24 Where Old Trafford Time 20:00 BST Location Manchester, United Kingdom TV Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League

Related How Manchester United Should Line Up vs Fulham After Community Shield Loss Erik ten Hag has some big decisions to make ahead of Man Utd's Premier League opener vs Fulham.

Form Guide

Curtain-raiser arrives after a mixed pre-season

Manchester United's preparations for the new season saw them win just two of their five friendlies. Although some players were still coming back from their respective Euro 2024 and Copa America duties, and United opted to field a number of young players - results against Rosenborg, Arsenal and Liverpool dented the collective confidence.

Despite wins against Rangers and Real Betis, this confidence was dented further with the injuries of Rasmus Hojlund and new acquisition Leny Yoro. Along with a number of other changes to be addressed further in the team news, the Friday night hosts will still remain relatively self-assured, as they have lost just four of their 34 Premier League meetings with Fulham.

Manchester United Pre-Season Results Rosenborg 1-0 Manchester United Rangers 0-2 Manchester United Arsenal 2-1 Manchester United Manchester United 3-2 Real Betis Manchester United 0-3 Liverpool

Fulham enter this fixture following an excellent pre-season that saw them win four out of five matches. A 2-1 defeat to Sevilla was the only blot on the record that saw comprehensive thrashings of Queens Park Rangers and Watford, before victories over Benfica and Hoffenheim. The latter of which proved even sweeter, as new boy Smith-Rowe got off the mark in the 2-0 win.

Fulham Pre-Season Results Fulham 4-0 QPR Fulham 6-1 Watford Benfica 0-1 Fulham Fulham 1-2 Sevilla TSG Hoffenheim 0–2 Fulham

Related Exclusive: Fulham Will 'Slap £25m Price Tag' on Aston Villa Target Fulham are ready to increase their demands for Andreas Pereira after admirers have been considering a move

Picks

GMS presents picks with analysis

GMS picks Bet Odds Provider Manchester United Win 4/7 Bet365 Fulham Win 17/4 Bet365 Draw 10/3 Bet365 Both Teams To Score 'Yes' 4/7 Bet365 Both Teams To Score 'No' 5/4 Bet365 Marcus Rashford First Scorer 7/1 Best365 Bruno Fernandes to Score from Outside the Box 12/1 Bet365

In the Community Shield United looked like an improved side despite their defeat and arrive as favourites in this game. Perhaps deemed a 'free hit' for Fulham, they'll still believe they can take something from Old Trafford after last visit's victory. However, with the Red Devils' dominant record against the Cottagers, and Ten Hag wanting to grace the start of his new contract with a solid Premier League opener, United will be ready and raring to go.

Via Bet365, the 'Boosted' odds centre around Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes. For Rashford, his 7/1 chance of being the first scorer is perhaps promoted for his solid pre-season outings - especially noteworthy where he scored and assisted against Real Betis. Like his manager, Rashford appears with a point to prove. For Fernandes, his promoted odds to score from the outside of the box come as a result of previous outings too. According to Statmuse, Fernandes took 14 shots from outside the box in his last five Premier League matches. With all this taken into account, we have gone with a predcition of Manchester United 2-1 Fulham to kick off the Premier League season.

Team News

United with key absentees, Fulham full-strength

Manchester United have been unfortunate with injuries. Leny Yoro, of course, is ruled out for the first three months of the season after he picked up a foot injury in pre-season, shortly after his £52million transfer from Lille. Similarly, Luke Shaw will miss the start of the season due to an injury sustained during pre-season. Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof are both doubts while Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui could make their debuts for the club. Joshua Zirkzee is another hoping to make his debut. He was on the bench at Wembley last weekend.

Fulham have a fully-fit squad for this opening game. The final pre-season friendly at Hoffenheim saw Marco Silva deploy Rodrigo Muniz up front in a 4-3-3 formation, with Smith Rowe alongside Andreas Pereira and Sasa Lukic in midfield. Lukic appears to be the main replacement for departed anchorman Joao Palhinha. New centre-back signing Jorge Cuenca is an option in the heart of defence and Ryan Sessegnon is fit for his second Cottagers debut, although likely arriving from the bench.

Related Fulham Beat Crystal Palace to Ryan Sessegnon Signing Fulham have agreed a deal to sign free-agent Ryan Sessegnon, despite him training with Crystal Palace recently.

Head-to-head History and Results

United have the historic edge

Man Utd wins: 56

Fulham wins: 15

Draws: 20