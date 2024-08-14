Highlights Manchester United start the Premier League season at home to Fulham.

Manchester United likely to start new signings Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui amid injury troubles.

Fulham fortunate with few injuries, likely to start Emile Smith Rowe and Ryan Sessegnon in the opening fixture.

Manchester United are looking to make a strong start to the 2024-25 Premier League season after a bleak eighth place finish last campaign. The FA Cup triumph over rivals Manchester City saved Erik ten Hag from the sack and the Dutchman has undertaken a rebuilding project this summer, bringing in the likes of Leny Yoro, Joshua Zirkzee, Matthjis de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui. The Red Devils are now faced with their first league hurdle of the season in Fulham, who make their way to Old Trafford for the league's curtain raiser.

Though Fulham have had a rather quiet transfer window in comparison to their Saturday hosts, the arrival of Emile Smith Rowe and return of Ryan Sessegnon have seen them bolster their squad with yet more quality, as they continue to move away from their prior "yo-yo" club label. With the action set to commence in just a few days, here is all the team news and likely selections for Manchester United vs Fulham.

Manchester United Team News

Injuries continue to plague Ten Hag

The story of last season has continued thus far for Manchester United, with injuries continuing to rear their ugly head against the Red Devils and threaten to de-rail their early season aspirations.

Having only returned to match fitness at EURO 2024 with England, treatment room regular Luke Shaw has found himself on the sidelines once again, and is only expected to return just beyond the first international break. He won't be alone in there, either, with new arrival Leny Yoro and first-choice striker Rasmus Hojlund also finding themselves hit with hefty knocks.

Tyrell Malacia and Victor Lindelof are also expected to be absent, with doubts cast over the head of Harry Maguire, who started in Manchester United's Community Shield defeat to Manchesetr City, but still is not regarded as being 100% match fit.

In more positive news, new arrivals Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Maraoui have arrived and are ready to go following the end of a saga bringing them to Manchester from Bayern Munich, and will likely be thrown into the deep end on Saturday amidst United's present problems. Joshua Zirkzee is also available, but did not start against City at Wembley, with captain Bruno Fernandes instead placed as a false nine, which may happen again.

Manchester United predicted XI

Two new signings to be in from the off

With Zirkzee not in action against Manchester City, and with Fernandes leading the line as a false nine at Wembley, we may see Ten Hag stick with the rhythm and remain with the club captain at the spearhead.

With injuries hitting United hard, it will be likely to see both new boys in De Ligt and Mazraoui thrust straight into first team action, whilst Lisandro Martinez - fully fit and used at left-back at Wembley in Shaw's absence - will slot into the back as well.Despite questions over his form last season, Casemiro will likely keep his starting spot alongside Kobbie Mainoo, with Mason Mount returning in the 10 to supply Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford on the flanks.

Fulham Team News

Cottagers looking strong

Backed with the arrivals of one fresh face and one familiar one, as well as the capture of Villareal defender Jordge Cuenca, Fulham are luckier than United in the sense of injuries. Marco Silva's side got through pre-season with their noses clean, and are not expected to be without any of their stars going into their big first test of the campaign.

Cuenca is likely to require further acclimation to Fulham life, so he may not be utilised just yet, but we can expect showings from Sessegnon and Smith Rowe, with the latter starting.

Fulham Predicted Line-UP

New star to start

With Fulham not having a terribly active summer transfer window, the main stories surrounding the Cottagers have been the departure of star midfielder Joao Palhinha and the arrival of Arsenal product Emile Smith Rowe, a respective club-record sale and signing.

Joining the Arsenal man is the returning Ryan Sessegnon, who returns on a free following an injury-hit spell in Tottenham, but he is unlikely to start at Old Trafford, as is Cuena, who has only just arrived with other options available.

Elsewhere, save for the gap left by Chelsea-bound defender Toisin Adarabioyo, it is business as usual for Fulham. Last season's star turn in Rodrigo Muniz will lead the line with support from former Gunners duo Alex Iwobi and Smith Rowe, who scored against Manchester United the last time he started a Premier League match.

Former United man Andreas Pereira will sit in behind the trio, backed with the support of Harrison Reed and Sasa Lukic. Bernd Leno will keep on in the sticks, whilst Antonee Robinson, Calvin Bassey, Issa Diop and Timothy Castagne will make up the defence.