Manchester United are hoping to maintain their interest in a second tournament when they host Fulham in the FA Cup at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon (UK time).

Despite the doom and gloom that has understandably surrounded the Red Devils throughout their deeply disappointing Premier League campaign, Ruben Amorim’s players are still alive in two competitions: first of all, they have this game in the world’s oldest cup competition, and they then travel to Spain next Thursday to take on Real Sociedad in the first leg of what should be an absorbing Europa League Last 16 tie.

As ever, Manchester United have not made life easy for themselves with their preparation for this match. On Wednesday night they were involved in a dramatic 3-2 win at home to lowly Ipswich Town in the Premier League. There were four goals in the first-half, with the two sides going in level at 2-2 at the interval.

By that point the Red Devils were already down to 10 men, however, as January signing Patrick Dorgu had been sent off for tripping. With a one-man advantage, however, Ipswich were unable to get on top after the interval, and Amorim's players managed to secure the win via a second-half Harry Maguire goal.

On Tuesday night, Fulham travelled to Molineux, and ran out 2-1 winners over Wolves, thanks to goals from Ryan Sessegnon and Rodrigo Muniz. The fact they played that game 24 hours before Manchester United hosted Ipswich may hand Fulham an advantage, as they will have had more time to rest and prepare ahead of this match.

Both managers will consider rotating in certain positions, however, so quite how much of an advantage the Cottagers’ extra 24 hours of downtime ahead of this game turns out to be remains to be seen.

As our odds table above shows, Manchester United are the 2.45 (29/20) favourites to win this tie in 90 minutes. Fulham are the 3.0 (2/1) outsiders to do so, while the Draw is available at a best price of 3.5 (5/2).

Is United’s favouritism justified? We are not so sure. After the midweek round of fixtures in the English top flight, United sat five places and nine points below Fulham in the standings. Without question, Fulham have been the more consistently effective of the two sides this season.

Manchester United’s home form is hardly a reason for the hosts to be confident, either. They are W6-D1-L7 from 14 Premier League home games this season, falling well below the standards that were expected of them in 2024-25. Based purely on their dismal 43 percent win rate, we have little faith in United securing a victory in 90 minutes this weekend, even though the odds on a home win do fairly reflect their win rate.

United’s price makes less sense considering how impressive Fulham have been on the road this season, however. Marco Silva's side are W6-D4-L3 away from home in the Premier League, which is the division’s sixth-best away record. Their general form on the road and, more specifically, their midweek win at Wolves will give them confidence as they journey north to take on United in this tie.

The only positive for Manchester United is their head-to-head record this season, as they have done the ‘double’ over Fulham in the Premier League. Thanks to a Joshua Zirkzee goal three minutes from time, they won 1-0 when the sides met at Old Trafford last August. And they won by the same scoreline at Craven Cottage on January 26. On that occasion, Lisandro Martinez scored the winner 12 minutes from time.

United’s head-to-head success is not enough to persuade us to support them, however. There is more appeal in backing Fulham to win or the game ending in a draw after 90 minutes, although there are other markets available for this fixture that we prefer.

Back Fulham on the Double Chance Market

Rather than backing either Fulham to win or the game to end in a stalemate after 90 minutes, we prefer to have both of these outcomes on our side.

You can do this by ignoring the Match Odds market and focusing instead on the Double Chance market. This market allows you to have two selections — rather than just one — on your side. You can back both the home side and the away side to win, for example, or back one or other of the two sides and the draw as your two outcomes.

Fulham-Draw is our Double Chance selection. With this pick, you will make a profit if Fuham win, or if the game ends in a draw at the end of normal time.

As we have outlined above, Fulham have been the better of the two sides this season. And the fact that they have lost just three of their 13 Premier League away games suggests that they stand a reasonable to good chance of doing so here.

Fulham-Draw is available at 1.63 (8/13). We are happy to make this our main selection on the game.

Top selection - Fulham-Draw in the Double Chance market (1.63)

Consider the Draw No Bet Options

An alternative to Fulham-Draw in the Double Chance market would be to back Fulham on the Draw No Bet market. With this selection, your selection will win if Fulham win, and your stakes will be refunded if the game ends in a draw.

Fulham can be backed in the Draw No Bet market at 2.18 (59/50). Why are the odds bigger here than on Fulham-Draw in the Double Chance market? Because only one outcome – Fulham winning – gives you a winning selection with this Draw No Bet pick.

We prefer the Double Chance selection outlined above, as two outcomes will earn you a profit. For those looking for a winner at longer odds, however, Fulham in the Draw No Bet market is a worthwhile selection.

