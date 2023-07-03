Wild footage of a match between Manchester United and Liverpool in 1980 has gone viral on Twitter for all the wrong reasons, and it has to be seen to be believed.

The game, between two of football's most historic clubs, took place over 40 years ago, but fans have recently discovered a particular moment within the contest that has them going wild.

The Red Devils won the contest 2-1, but at 1-1, Liverpool had a glorious chance to equalise in the most absurd of circumstances.

After United cleared the ball upfield, it fell to the feet of Alan Hansen which was when the hilarity began to unfold. Nonsensically, the entire Red Devils team seemed to charge at the Reds defender, failing to hold any sort of shape, and he simply chipped the ball over the entire onrushing team, before running straight through them, leaving him one-on-one with the United goalkeeper.

With just the keeper to beat, Hansen looked almost certain to score but instead laid the ball off to Reds icon Kenny Dalglish and things got even more bizarre. The Liverpool number seven only had to tap the ball home from mere yards out, but he somehow managed to fire it wide of the target to cap off a quite absurd passage of play.

The moment went viral on social media, and you can watch the incredible footage of it here:

It's safe to say that football has clearly come a long way over the last four decades. Could you even imagine this happening now?

How did Manchester United and Liverpool do that season?

Despite the comically bad football seen in the video from that match, United and Liverpool were actually the two best sides in England that year.

Fortunately for the Reds, Dalgish's miss didn't come back to haunt them either, with the Merseyside team winning the league, finishing two points ahead of the Red Devils.

Dalglish himself didn't dwell on the miss too much, finishing the 1979-80 season with 23 goals in 60 appearances as he helped guide Liverpool to a league title triumph.

He would also spend the rest of his career playing at Anfield and with over 500 appearances for the club and 172 goals, he went on to become one of the Reds' all-time greatest players, more than making up for the blunder in the subsequent years.