Key Takeaways Manchester United host Liverpool at Old Trafford as Erik ten Hag takes on compatriot Arne Slot.

Ten Hag faces a new injury setback amid a first-team availability crisis.

Liverpool have cruised through the opening fixtures, and may prefer to stick with their winning formula.

The 2024/25 Premier League season is well underway, and the action continues to flow thick and fast. Two of the country's fiercest rivals lock horns this weekend at Old Trafford, as Manchester United host Liverpool in the third week of the campaign.

Ten Hag's men opened on a strong note after Joshua Zirkzee's late debut strike made the difference against Fulham, but a stoppage-time winner from Joao Pedro of Brighton a week later stunned the Red Devils. Conversely, Liverpool have cruised through the opening two weeks with back-to-back 2–0 triumphs, remaining one of just four sides to have won all their games so far. They head into this weekend’s fixture brimming with confidence and trust in Arne Slot's newly-instilled philosophies.

Fans have already seen the two Dutch tacticians face off earlier this year, when the north-west giants met in the United States for their respective pre-season tours. Albeit a friendly, Arne Slot’s men ran riot in a 3-0 thumping, and he'll be hoping to see his team do it again, but Ten Hag will be determined to restore his side's pride and simultaneously place the season form record back on track.

Manchester United Team News

Ten Hag forced into changes

Mason Mount's replacement at half-time in favor of Zirkzee was intiailly thought to be a tactical switch but Ten Hag later revealed that the decision was amid fitness concerns. The former Chelsea man suffered a dismal debut season last term marred by injury setbacks, and this may unfortunately be another of the same lineage.

Mount joins Rasmus Hojlund, Leny Yoro and Luke Shaw in the club's medical treatment room, with the aforementioned three all bearing long-term injuries. Scott McTominay is set to sign a deal with Italian outfit, Napoli, and it is highly likely he has already played his final minute in a Manchester United shirt.

In place of the departing Scotsman, the Red Devils are hoping to soon finalize a move for PSG's midfield anchorman, Manuel Ugarte; there is a possibility of the Uruguayan being registered in time for the Sunday fixture, but in any case, it may be overly ambitious to expect him immediately called up for the starting side.

Manchester United Predicted XI

Zirkzee in line to start

With Hojlund having vacated the center-forward position, it has been Bruno Fernandes trialed in his place as a makeshift false-nine. Results haven't been as prolific as fans may have liked, particularly in comparison to when newcomer Zirkzee has been on the pitch. A goal in two off-the-bench cameos, the former Bayern Munich man should lead the team out at Old Trafford.

As such, Fernandes should return to number ten in place of Mount with Marcus Rashford and Amad Diallo assuming their roles on either flank. It may be too soon for soon-to-be United midfielder, Ugarte, and Casemiro is likely to keep his spot for the time being.

A worrying lack of control of Brighton's attacking force at the Amex last week could inspire some changes at the back, especially given the shear power Liverpool possess going forward. Matthijs de Ligt has featured twice as a substitute, but he could be in line for his full debut, with Ten Hag hoping to install the Dutch international as a first-team regular following his £43 million move from the Bavarians. Other than that, the rest of the defense should remain consistent.

Liverpool Team News

No new worries for Slot

In stark contrast to the underlying first-team injury crisis over in Manchester, Slot will be relatively content with the outlook of his squad.

Curtis Jones is one of the few fitness concerns. Uninvolved in the recent clash with Brentford, Slot insisted that it wasn't a major setback, but his availability for this weekend is nonetheless uncertain. In the same tie with the Bees, Jarrel Quansah was also subject to fitness issues, which led to Ibrahima Konate's first 90 minutes of the season. The 21-year-old was previously hooked after 45 minutes in the curtain-raiser against Ipswich Town, implying the Frenchman may be in pole position for a consecutive start.

Liverpool Predicted XI

An unchanged 11 for the Reds

Consecutive comfortable victories should be enough evidence for business to continue as usual for Liverpool. With Konate now involved and performing to a strong standard, there is no reason to sway away from the familiar five at the back.

In midfield, Slot has discovered a role at the heart of midfield for 22-year-old starlet, Ryan Gravenberch, and the more experienced Mac Allister and Szoboszlai should continue either side in the middle of the park.

All four of Liverpool's goals so far this term have been spread across the front three, with Luiz Diaz, Diogo Jota and Mohammad Salah all on the scoresheet at some point. The trio are undoubtedly excelling in their roles, and should be deployed once more this weekend.