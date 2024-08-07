Highlights Manchester City & Manchester United face off in the Community Shield at Wembley this weekend.

United defeated City the last time the two sides met in the FA Cup final at Wembley in May.

Both sides are looking to gain momentum heading into the 2024-25 campaign.

To think, prior to last season's FA Cup final, Manchester United were 11/2 underdogs to beat their city rivals. We know, of course, that United did prevail in the end, with Manchester City delivering a flat performance in the face of United's desperation to compete for every ball, complemented by the quality of Bruno Fernandes' pass and Kobbie Mainoo's finish. Now we are getting closer to the start of the Premier League season and this game is being televised on free to view TV, both sides will very much be looking to make a positive statement at Wembley Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Man City vs. Man United: Match Information When August 10th, 2024 Where Wembley Stadium Time 3pm BST TV Game shown live on ITV

Related Community Shield: Manchester United vs Man City Predicted Starting 11s The two Manchester clubs meet at Wembley Stadium on August 10 in the curtain-raiser for the 2024-25 season.

Form Guide

Both Manchester clubs have been up and down in pre-season

City were struggling until they faced Chelsea last Saturday in Miami and found themselves four-nil up after an hour. Prior to that, they'd lost to Celtic and AC Milan and while they got a 2-2 draw with Barcelona, they lost the subsequent penalty shoot-out. Pleasingly for City, Erling Haaland is looking sharp. Other than hitting the cross bar in the FA Cup final against United, he looked a little sluggish. The benefit of rest over the summer, with Norway not having qualified for the Euros, seems to have worked - having scored two against Chelsea in the opening five minutes, he went on to complete his hat-trick.

United have been equally up and down in pre-season, starting with a one-nil defeat to Rosenborg. While they followed that up with wins over Rangers and Real Betis, they also lost 2-1 to Arsenal and then by three goals to nil against Liverpool, in a game they actually had more shots on target than their north-western rivals.

Best Odds and Predictions

GMS delivers picks with analysis

Below is a table of the best odds on Bet365 ahead of the Community Shield at Wembley.

GMS picks (via Bet365) Bet Club/Player/Goals Odds Winner Manchester City 1/3 Winner Manchester United 9/4 First Goalscorer Erling Haaland 3/1 Anytime Goalscorer Erling Haaland 5/6 First Goalscorer Phil Foden 11/2 First Goalscorer Bruno Fernandes 21/1 Goals Over 2.5 Goals 4/9 Goals Under 2.5 Goals 7/4

Prediction

City are in a situation when two of their most dangerous players had a rest over the summer and have something of a point to prove. Jack Grealish had to endure the disappointment of missing out on Gareth Southgate's England squad for this summer's Euros, having been in and out of the City side lasr season. Even though Erling Haaland was last year's Premier League top scorer, he along with many others, looked a little devoid of ideas last time these two met at Wembley. Given City's form coming into the game and Haaland looking sharp, it points towards a 2-1 City win.

Head-to-head Record

Manchester City vs Manchester Utd at the new Wembley Date Fixture Score Man City scorers Man United scorers April 16th, 2011 FA Cup Semi-Final Man City 1-0 Man United Yaya Toure August 7th, 2011 Community Shield Man Utd 3-2 Man City Joleon Lescott, Edin Dzeko Chris Smalling, Nani (2) June 3rd, 2023 FA Cup Final Man City 2-1 Man United Ilkay Gundogan (2) Bruno Fernandes May 25th, 2024 FA Cup Final Man United 2-1 Man City Alejandro Garnacho, Kobbie Mainoo Jeremy Doku

Team news

Dutchman Zirkzee in line to make United debut

United have a few injury problems, with Rasmus Hojlund, Marcus Rashford and new £52m signing Leny Yoro all unavailable due to injury. That will be frustrating for Erik ten Hag, with theories surfacing on why the club are suffering so many injuries. There is still plenty of talent ready to start with United, with forgotten man Mason Mount available in midfield alongside Bruno Fernandes and new signing Joshua Zirkzee in line to make his debut after missing the club's USA tour. With Jadon Sancho also rumoured to be in the starting eleven. City will likely see Grealish and Haaland start. While Kalvin Phillips has been used as an emergency centre-back during other pre-season games, but with Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake back, City should have a more recognisable back four.

Odds courtesy of Bet365. Correct as of 07.08.24.