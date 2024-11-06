On Thursday evening, Manchester United will look to secure their first three points in the UEFA Europa League this season when they take on fellow Europa League strugglers, Greek side, PAOK.

Despite back-to-back positive results for Manchester United under Ruud van Nistelrooy following the sacking of Erik ten Hag, the Reds are in a concerning position in the Europa League table after three matches played and this game at Old Trafford against PAOK looks to be a must-win despite being early on in the campaign. United have drawn all three of their Europa League matches so far and currently sit 21st out of 36 teams in the table.

Greek side, PAOK, have also struggled in the Europa League so far, losing twice and drawing once, which sees them sit nine places below Manchester United in 30th. PAOK currently sit second in the Greek league and are the league's top goalscorers, so they can not be completely counted out coming into this game.

Manchester United vs PAOK Odds

United, as expected, are huge favourites

As expected, coming into this match, Manchester United are sizeable favourites to defeat Greek side, PAOK. The Reds are currently at odds of 1/4 to secure their first three points of the Europa League campaign, whilst a victory for the Greek side is currently valued at 11/1.

Despite having found form under Ruud van Nistelrooy, United still have frailties in defence which PAOK could capitalise on, so backing the points to be shared at odds of 11/2 could be a decent long-shot bet.

Manchester United vs PAOK - Odds Result After 90 Minutes Bet Fractional Decimal American Man United Win 1/4 1.25 -400 Draw 11/2 6.50 +550 PAOK Win 11/1 12.00 +1100

Manchester United vs PAOK Scoreline

A comfortable victory is expected for the Reds

The two most likely scorelines for this match according to the bookies are Manchester United to win 2-0 and 3-0 which would turn out to be a relatively comfortable night at the office for the Reds.

All the top five most likely scorelines with the lowest odds are in favour of United which is no surprise given PAOK's recent unsuccessful European history as well as the English side's recent performance improvements under Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Manchester United vs PAOK - Top Five Scorelines with Lowest Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Man U Win 2-0 6/1 7.00 +600 Man U Win 3-0 15/2 8.50 +750 Man U Win 2-1 8/1 9.00 +800 Man U Win 1-0 17/2 9.50 +850 Man U Win 4-0 11/1 12.00 +1100

With Manchester United being extremely heavy favourites coming into their match against PAOK, it could make the United players play with a freedom which they haven't been able to play with so far this season and as shown in EFL Cup action so far this season against Barnsley and Leicester City where the Reds scored five goals, when under no pressure, players such as Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford and Amad Diallo can have a field day in front of goal.

Manchester United vs PAOK Goals Over/Under Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Over 0.5 1/50 1.02 -5000 Under 0.5 12/1 13.00 +1200 Over 1.5 2/13 1.15 -650 Under 1.5 15/4 4.75 +375 Over 2.5 1/2 1.50 -200 Under 2.5 6/4 2.50 +150 Over 3.5 6/5 2.20 +120 Under 3.5 8/13 1.61 -163 Over 4.5 5/2 3.50 +250 Under 4.5 2/7 1.28 -350 Over 5.5 11/2 6.50 +550 Under 5.5 1/10 1.10 -1000

Manchester United vs PAOK Goalscorers

United's striker options of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee both heavily favoured to score

Who Ruud van Nistelrooy picks to start up front will be one of the intriguing things to look out for against PAOK. With Rasmus Hojlund having started against Chelsea on Sunday and only recently having come back from an injury, van Nistelrooy could favour Joshua Zirkzee up front which makes his odds of scoring first being valued at 4/1 even more enticing.

Manchester United Goalscorer Odds vs PAOK Goalscorer First Anytime Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal American Rasmus Hojlund 4/1 5.00 +400 23/20 2.15 +115 Joshua Zirkzee 4/1 5.00 +400 23/20 2.15 +115 Alejandro Garnacho 9/2 5.50 +450 11/8 2.37 +138 Ethan Wheatley 9/2 5.50 +450 11/8 2.37 +138 Amad Diallo 5/1 6.00 +500 13/8 2.62 +163

PAOK have only scored three goals in the Europa League so far and all three goals have had different goalscorers. The Greek side will most likely struggle in front of goal at Old Trafford. However, if there is one player who could break the defence it could be pacy Serbian winger, Andrija Zivkovic who has been playing European football for over a decade for sides such as PAOK, Benfica and Partizan Belgrade.

Zivkovic has the pace and skill to trouble the United defence which could make him a decent option to select to score any time at odds of 11/2.

PAOK Goalscorer Odds vs Manchester United Goalscorer First Anytime Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal American Brandon Thomas 12/1 13.00 +1200 11/2 6.50 +550 Tarik Tissoudali 12/1 13.00 +1200 24/5 5.80 +480 Fedor Chalov 12/1 13.00 +1200 24/5 5.80 +480 Andrija Zivkovic 14/1 15.00 +1400 11/2 6.50 +550 Kiril Despodov 14/1 15.00 +1400 11/2 6.50 +550

Manchester United vs PAOK Prediction and Best Bets

The Reds to get their first European win of the season in comfortable fashion

Despite their poor start in the Premier League and Europa League, Manchester United have shown improvements under Ruud van Nistelrooy and the United players will be looking to impress incoming boss, Ruben Amorim, who will join the club officially after the international break. With a point to prove and fellow Europa League strugglers in their way, it could take the pressure off the Reds on which could lead to a comfortable night at the office.

Best bets:

Manchester United to win to nil (EVS)

Manchester United to win both halves (29/20)

Joshua Zirkzee to score first (4/1)

Manchester United to win 3-0 (15/2)