Manchester United head to Murrayfield to take on Rangers on Saturday as their pre-season efforts ramp up in intensity ahead of the Premier League curtain-raiser against Fulham less than a month away. As new faces settle in and young players look to make an impression, United themselves, will be looking to bounce back from defeat last time out against Norwegian outfit Rosenborg.

They lost that game 1-0, with a late winner for the Trondheim team coming courtesy of Noah Emmanuel Jean Holm. Rangers arrive at this fixture off the back of a defeat as well, as they lost to Ajax in Oldebroek. All goals came in the first half, as Kian Fitz-Jim and Branco van Boomen scored either side of Tom Lawrence's 33rd minute strike.

Rangers vs. Manchester United: Match Information When 20/07/24 Where Murrayfield Time 16:00 GMT Location Edinburgh, Scotland TV Not broadcast, yet fans can watch on respective club TV channels.

Form Guide

Two sides looking to build momentum ahead of the new campaign

With preseason just beginning, the form guide can't be too comprehensive. Additionally, going off of the pace and training-like atmosphere around these games - there won't be the competition that league games see.

However, both sides will want to come back from their respective defeats in their last preseason games against Rosenborg and Ajax. The onus may be on United, as the loss to the Norwegian side could be seen as a shock to the system, yet Rangers will no doubt be up for this test too, in front of a presumably large crowd in Edinburgh.

Picks

GMS presents picks with analysis

According to Bet365, the odds for this match are as follows. For the win, Rangers have 13/5 odds, while a draw also sits at 13/5. For United, they have a 4/5 chance of victory.

In terms of double chance, the odds for a Rangers win or a draw, are 5/6. While for United, these odds are 2/9. For either Rangers or United, these are, again, 2/9.

The boundaries for goals over and under, see Bet365 place the odds around 2.5 goals. Over 2.5 has the odds 7/10, while under is 11/10. The odds for both team to score are 4/6 for 'yes' and 11/10 for 'no'.

Prediction

Against Rosenborg, the Red Devils played a squad almost entirely made up of youth players as they awaited their stars to return from Euro 2024 and the Copa America. Once again, those players won't be featuring - neither will new signing Joshua Zirkzee.

Considering Manchester United's need to bounce back, and a good record against the Ibrox residents, United could be the favourites to take the win in this one. However, as per the Evening Standard, United did look particularly poor against Rosenborg and will face a Rangers team further on in their preparations for the campaign. But, Ten Hag’s frustration from that defeat should up the tempo enough to at least earn a draw. They predict a 1-1 score line.

Team News

New signings could feature

New Rangers signings Jefte, Connor Barron, Clinton Nsiala and Liam Kelly all look likely to be involved, having made their first appearances earlier in the summer. Moroccan striker Hamza Igamane may be in line for a pre-season debut. Danilo and Zak Lovelace missed the last game through injury while Todd Cantwell is unlikely to play amid reports of an impending exit from the club continue to loom.

None of the Rangers or United players involved at the Euros or Copa America will feature, meaning fans will have to wait to see recent arrival Joshua Zirkzee.

Mason Mount, Marcus Rashford, Casemiro, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Hannibal Mejbri and Jonny Evans were the only senior players to feature against Rosenborg. Harry Maguire could appear again, although new signings Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee are unlikely to be involved.

Head-to-head History and Results

The sides met in the Champions League

These two teams have only played each other four times, with the earliest fixture dating back to 2003. The latest game came in 2010 in the Champions League. Looking at the head-to-head record, United have seemingly never been too troubled against their Glaswegian opposition - remaining unbeaten, with three wins and a draw.

Rangers Wins: 0

Manchester United Wins: 3

Draws: 1

Manchester United's Pre-season Schedule

United head to America after Rangers clash

20 July: Manchester United v Rangers, Murrayfield, Edinburgh (16:00)

28 July: Manchester United v Arsenal, SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles (01:00)

1 August: Manchester United v Real Betis, Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego (05:00)

4 August: Manchester United v Liverpool, Brice Stadium, Columbia (00:30)

10 August: Manchester City v Manchester United, Community Shield, Wembley (15:00)

Rangers' Pre-season Schedule

Gers head to Birmingham and then Berlin

20 July: Manchester United v Rangers, Murrayfield, Edinburgh (16:00)

24 July: Birmingham City v Rangers, St. Andrews, Birmingham (19:30)

27 July: Union Berlin v Rangers, Alte Forsterei, Berlin (16:00)