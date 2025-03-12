Manchester United are clear favourites to make it safely through to the quarter-finals of the Europa League when they host Real Sociedad in their Last 16 second leg at Old Trafford on Thursday night (UK time).

To Qualify for the Quarter-Finals Decimal Odds Fractional Odds US Moneyline Manchester United 1.44 4/9 -225 Real Sociedad 3.0 2/1 +200

Result in 90 Minutes Decimal Odds Fractional Odds US Moneyline Manchester United 1.91 10/11 -110 The Draw 3.5 5/2 +250 Real Sociedad 4.8 19/5 +380

As the first of our two tables above shows, Bruno Amorim’s hosts are short odds to make it through to the next round. The second shows that United are also odds-on to win in 90 minutes on the night against the Spanish visitors.

The first leg in San Sebastián ended in a 1-1 draw last Thursday, and that was a fair result after an even contest.

Manchester United went ahead thanks to a Joshua Zirkzee goal on 57 minutes, but Mikel Oyarzabal equalised from the penalty spot for Real Sociedad on 70 minutes.

The metrics at the end of the game were pretty even: the home side managed five shots on target from 13 attempts, while United managed three shots on target from 13 attempts.

Real Sociedad had a slightly better pass completion rate (83 percent vs 78 percent), and also shaded the xG contest: the Liga side’s xG was 1.46, while United’s was 1.16.

Given how close the first leg was, do United really deserve to be favourites to the extent that they are? Is it fair that Real Sociedad are considered such rank outsiders, given that they matched United just last week?

We do not believe so. There have been signs of improvement from Manchester United in recent weeks, but the progress they have made does not, in our view, justify the odds-on price on the Red Devils to win this contest in 90 minutes.

Best bet

If, like us, you believe that the home side’s chances of winning the game in 90 minutes are overestimated, then the Draw and Real Sociedad winning would be the selections to consider.

United have won just two of five home games (W2-D1-L2) in all competitions since the start of February, and, as we saw last week, Real Sociedad are capable of matching them over 90 minutes.

If, like us, you prefer to have both the Draw and Real Sociedad on your side, rather than one or the other, then there are other selections to consider on this game, as we explain below.

Make Visitors Your Handicap Pick

There are several options you can consider if, like us, your priority is to oppose Manchester United in normal time.

The first would be the Asian Handicap market. With the Asian Handicap, you award the team of your choosing a handicap — which can be a positive or a negative — before the game kicks off. You then add the handicap that you chose before the game to the scoreline at the end of the match to see if you have a winning selection.

Asian Handicap Decimal Odds (Fractional Odds) Real Sociedad 0 3.3 (23/10) Real Sociedad +0.25 2.37 (11/8) Real Sociedad +0.5 2.03 (103/100) Real Sociedad +0.75 1.73 (29/40) Real Sociedad +1.0 1.48 (19/40)

As our table above shows, Real Sociedad can be backed with a +0.5 start — which is essentially saying, for the purposes of the selection, that they start the game 0.5 goals ahead — at odds of 2.03 (103/100).

Why would this be a good selection? Because it would earn you a profit if Real Sociedad win, but also if the game ends in a draw.

If Real Sociedad were to win the game, then you would have a winning selection, because any winning scoreline added to the +0.5 handicap awarded to Real Sociedad before the game would mean a winning pick.

The same would also be true if the game ends in a draw. As an example, if the game were to be 1-1 at the end of normal time, then you would add this scoreline to the +0.5 handicap you selected for Real Sociedad before the game kicked-off — giving you a winning pick.

Best bet

The Asian Handicap is an excellent market to focus on for this game because our priority is to oppose Manchester United. Real Sociedad may win in 90 minutes, or the game may end in a draw after 90 minutes — but we are unsure which of the two outcomes will occur.

By backing Real Sociedad +0.5 Asian Handicap, you will ensure you make a profit as long as the visitors avoid losing in 90 minutes. We believe their chances of avoiding defeat in 90 minutes are underestimated, so we are happy to make this our headline selection on the game.

Top selection – Real Sociedad +0.5 Asian Handicap (2.03)

The Double Chance Deserves Attention

An alternative to backing Real Sociedad on the Asian Handicap market would be to back them on the Double Chance market.

The Double Chance market operates exactly as the name suggests: you pick a selection that gives you a double chance of winning.

The options available on the Double Chance market — on this game, and every game — are to back the home win and the draw; or back the away win and the draw; or back the home win and the away win.

Best Bet

Draw-Real Sociedad is available at 2.0 (1/1, or evens). This selection works in exactly the same way as the Real Sociedad +0.5 Asian Handicap option outlined above. If the game ends in a draw, you will make a profit, and you will also do so if the visitors win.

Qe are not suggesting you back both the Real Sociedad +0.5 Asian Handicap selection outlined in the section above, and also Draw-Real Sociedad in the Double Chance market: by doing so, you would be effectively making the same selection twice.

Instead, see which of the two selections is available at bigger odds, and make that your pick.

Odds from Oddschecker - Correct as of 12/03/2025