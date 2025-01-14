Manchester United have a tremendous chance to boost their Premier League prospects when they host bottom club Southampton at Old Trafford on Thursday evening (UK time).

There have been signs of improvement from Ruben Amorim’s players during their recent outings and this home fixture hands the hosts a fantastic chance to earn a much-needed three points.

Result Decimal Odds Fractional Odds US Moneyline Manchester United 1.31 31/100 -323 The Draw 6.2 26/5 +520 Southampton 11.0 10/1 +1000

The Red Devils will be buzzing after their penalty shoot-out win over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium (at the end of a 1-1 draw after extra-time) in the FA Cup third round last Sunday. Their dramatic spot-kick victory came a week after their creditable draw (2-2) at Premier League leaders Liverpool .

Two games may be a small sample size, but having done so well against two of the country’s top sides, the Red Devils will be quietly confident before facing a Southampton side that travel north with very few positives.

Southampton are rooted to the foot of the table, having lost 16 of their first 20 Premier League games. Former Torino and Roma boss Ivan Juric took over as manager on December 21, but there have been few obvious signs of improvement since he replaced Russell Martin: Southampton won 3-0 at home vs mid-table Championship side Swansea City in the FA Cup last weekend, but they have lost three out of three (vs Brentford, Crystal Palace and West Ham) in the Premier League since Juric took charge.

Best Bet

Manchester United are 1.31 (31/100) to win, while Southampton are 11.00 (10/1) and the Draw is 6.2 (26/5).

United may have been inconsistent under Amorim, but there are no strong grounds to expect anything other than a home win here. United have the momentum, and better players than Southampton in virtually every area of the pitch.

If the odds on United claiming all three points are too short for you, look for other ways of making a United win pay (more below).

Southampton to Suffer Heavy Loss

If, like us, you suspect United will see off Juric's visitors, but want to find a way to support the hosts at bigger odds than are available in the Match Odds market, the Asian Handicap is a market to consider.

With Asian Handicap betting, the team of your choosing is given a handicap – e.g. -0.5 goals, or +1.0 goals - before the match. You add the handicap that you select pre-game to the final scoreline in order to work out if you have a winning selection.

Manchester United Asian Handicap Decimal Odds -1.0 1.43 -1.25 1.63 -1.5 1.89 -1.75 2.03 -2.0 2.40 -2.25 2.75 -2.5 3.0

We believe this game is a great opportunity for United to win by a couple of goals. The stats do not point strongly in that direction – United have won only four of 13 games in 90 minutes in all competitions (W4-D3-L6) since Amorim took charge, and only one of those four wins was secured by a margin of two or more goals (4-0 vs Everton, at home, on December 1).

Yet the momentum that United carry into this game thanks to their much-improved performances against opponents far better than Southampton in their last two matches is significant. The time is right for them to win handsomely, as Amorim will make clear to his players in the run-up to kick-off.

Southampton’s form is the second reason why United ought to be capable of winning by two or more goals. Eight of the 16 losses that Saints have suffered in the Premier League this season have been by a margin of two or more goals.

The first meeting between these sides this season was one such match: on September 14, Manchester United ran out 3-0 winners at St Mary’s Stadium, thanks to goals from Matthijs de Ligt, Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho.

Top Prediction

As our table above shows, United -1.5 Asian Handicap is available at 1.89. For this selection to win – i.e. for the handicap to be beaten – you need United to win the game by two or more goals.

Thanks to United's superior quality and the signs of improvement they have shown in their last two outings, we believe they can secure a winning margin of two or more goals.

Top prediction – Manchester United -1.5 Asian Handicap (1.89)

Hojlund and Fernandes Contenders to Score

While United are still a work in progress under Amorim, certain players have already emerged as the most reliable finishers in their ranks since the ex-Sporting boss took over.

United have scored 20 goals in Amorim’s 13 games in charge in all competitions, with those goals shared out as follows: Rasmus Hojlund (five goals), Amad Diallo, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee (three goals each), and Johnny Evans, Garnacho and Lisandro Martinez (one each).

Manchester United Anytime Goalscorer Decimal Odds Rasmus Hojlund 2.23 Joshua Zirkzee 2.48 Marcus Rashford 2.5 Bruno Fernandes 2.75 Ethan Wheatley 2.75 Alejandro Garnacho 2.9 Amad Diallo 3.25 Antony 3.4

With Rashford frozen out and Zirkzee struggling recently – he has failed to find the net in his last five appearances – Hojlund, Fernandes and Diallo are the players to focus on.

As our table above shows, Hojlund is the 2.23 favourite in the Anytime Goalscorer market. Fernandes is the 2.75 fourth favourite, while Diallo is the seventh favourite at 3.25.

Best Bet

It is worth noting that all three of the goals that Diallo has scored since Amorim took charge came away from home. Two of the three goals Fernandes has scored under Amorim came away from home as well.

Only Hojlund has shown any meaningful scoring form at Old Trafford since Amorim was appointed: three of the five goals he has scored under the current manager came on home soil. Even though the short odds may put some off, the Denmark international’s scoring stats suggest he would be the player to focus on in a home fixture like this.

Odds from Oddschecker - Correct as of 14/01/2025