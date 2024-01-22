Highlights Manchester United hope to earn £100m from the sales of Antony and Jadon Sancho, with the club offering the players to clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

Last summer, Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq wanted Sancho on loan but weren't willing to sign a deal that included a £50m obligation to buy him. Sancho has since been loaned back to Borussia Dortmund.

Antony, who arrived from Ajax for £86m, has struggled this season and has yet to score or assist. His off-field issues, including allegations of domestic abuse, may have affected his performance.

According to reports, Manchester United are hoping to land £100m from the sales of Antony and Jadon Sancho. They have supposedly offered the duo to clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

The story comes from The Evening Standard as journalist Nizaar Kinsella states the Red Devils are aiming to bring in about £50m each for the duo. Man Utd paid a combined £155m to bring the wingers to Old Trafford but with both players struggling to impress with the Premier League club, it's no surprise that plans are already being made to sell the pair.

Manchester United stats Premier League Games Goals Assists Wins Defeats Goals per game Jadon Sancho 58 9 6 29 15 0.16 Antony 42 4 2 22 13 0.10 Via Premier League (as of 22/01/24)

Sancho offered to Al-Ettifaq on loan last summer

Steven Gerrard’s side didn't want to pay £50m obligation

The report mentions that Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq wanted Sancho on loan last summer, but weren't prepared to sign a deal which included a £50m obligation to buy the Englishman. He has since been loaned back to his former club Borussia Dortmund and may well re-establish some value in the remainder of the season, having impressed in the early stages of his second spell in Germany.

Indeed, after grabbing an assist on his first Bundesliga game in 966 days, he followed that up by winning a penalty in his next outing. That he then argued with teammate Niclas Fullkrug about who would take the spot-kick, perhaps won't be great for dismissing his reputation as a potentially bad egg in the Man Utd dressing room.

Antony struggling with off-field issues

Casemiro and Raphael Varane could also leave

Antony arrived from Ajax for £86m in 2022 and has very rarely looked like a winger who would demand such an extortionate transfer fee. The Brazilian is yet to score or register an assist this term, despite having played 22 times in all competitions.

Antony missed three games in September after being given a leave of absence following allegations of domestic abuse and it appears as though manager Erik ten Hag believes that has played a part in his lack of form. The Dutchman recently told the press:

"I can explain, it’s very simple. I think his off-field issues stops him playing. I don’t agree [that he has struggled in the Premier League], I think his first year was okay, and I think pre-season was very okay. First four games were very good. For instance, I’ve seen the game against Spurs back, he played a very good game over there. But from the moment he was out and then he came back, he didn’t deliver the performance we should expect from him and he can do so much better."

It's certainly evident that Antony can "do so much better" but it sounds as though the Red Devils are losing patience with him. At this stage, though, it remains unclear how likely it is that any side would come in with a bid in the region of £50m for such an underwhelming player.

The Evening Standard article noted that Man United director of football John Murtough met Saudi Pro League and Saudi Ministry of Sport officials at the Club World Cup in December to build connections ahead of next summer's transfer window.

Instead of Sancho and Antony, however, it was claimed that Casemiro "is the player most wanted by Saudi clubs" with the Red Devils open to a sale at the right price. Raphael Varane is also mentioned but with United opting against exercising a one-year extension clause in his contract, he is unlikely to command much of a transfer fee.