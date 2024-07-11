Highlights Man United want to complete deals for Matthijs de Ligt and Joshua Zirkzee soon.

Manchester United want to complete deals for Matthijs de Ligt and Joshua Zirkzee ‘as soon as possible’, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Romano suggests the Red Devils are close to reaching an agreement on a fee for De Ligt as Bayern Munich expect around £42m to complete the deal for the centre-back.

United, meanwhile, are keen to structure the transfer with add-ons included as they operate on a tight budget this summer, reportedly as low as £50m.

The Premier League giants are now keen to advance on both deals for Zirkzee and De Ligt after their national team, the Netherlands, crashed out of Euro 2024 following a semi-final loss to England.

The 24-year-old defender failed to make an appearance in the tournament as manager Ronald Koeman opted for a Virgil van Dijk and Stefan de Vrij duo at the heart of the defence.

De Ligt’s injury-hit season at Bayern saw him lose his starting spot in the national team as he now looks to bounce back with a fresh start at Old Trafford.

Zirkzee also barely featured for the Netherlands in the tournament, playing a total of four minutes for Oranje in the knockout stages.

De Ligt Talks Progressing

Bayern insist on £42million

Romano, writing on X, suggested that Man United and Bayern are close to reaching an agreement for De Ligt:

The 24-year-old centre-back, who joined Bayern in 2022 from Juventus, is now set for departure after failing to meet expectations at the Allianz Arena.

Under new boss Vincent Kompany, the Bavarians are anticipating a major rebuild, with six star players allowed to depart, including De Ligt, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry, and Noussair Mazraoui.

Matthijs de Ligt Bayern Stats (Bundesliga 2023-24) Games 22 Goals 2 Pass completion 93.9 Aerials won per 90 2.65 Challenges lost per 90 0.32

According to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, Bayern have ‘numerous potential transfers prepared’ as they anticipate urgent sales to support their initial transfer budget.

The Bavarians have recently announced deals for Premier League duo Michael Olise and Joao Palhinha but are yet to see any major departures.

Lindelof Faces Uncertain Future

Could part ways with United

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof is facing an uncertain future at Old Trafford as the Sweden international has 12 months left on his current deal.

According to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth, there are no talks at Man United over a new deal for Lindelof, who struggled with injuries last season.

Fenerbahce are rumoured to be interested in the Swede – their new boss Jose Mourinho brought Lindelof to Old Trafford in 2017 and could look to reunite with the central defender in Turkey.

Sheth suggests Lindelof’s departure could lead Man United to bring in two new centre-backs this summer as he could soon follow Raphael Varane out the door after the Frenchman’s contract expired last month.

