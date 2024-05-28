Highlights Erik ten Hag could be sacked by Man United despite winning the FA Cup.

INEOS are keen on Gareth Southgate as a potential replacement for the Dutchman.

The appointment of the England manager would likely come with some push back and would be risky.

Manchester United may have played their final match under Erik Ten Hag, beating their Manchester rivals under the Wembley arch on Saturday afternoon to lift the FA Cup - and the search for the Dutchman's potential successor has begun, with journalist Miguel Delaney claiming that Gareth Southgate is being seriously considered.

Ten Hag endured a difficult second season at Old Trafford, finishing 8th in the league and producing an array of below-par performances. This finish represented the club's lowest since 1990, and has prompted new ownership group INEOS to reportedly look at replacing the much-maligned head coach. While the likes of Kieran McKenna, Roberto De Zerbi and Thomas Frank have all been linked with the imminently vacant job, Delaney has touted another name as one of the prime candidates.

Delaney: United "Want Southgate More Than Anyone Else"

The England manager is being lined up as a Ten Hag successor

Speaking on Sky Sports' Back Pages podcast last night, Delaney identified Gareth Southgate as one of the leading candidates to replace Ten Hag, claiming that many figures in the new United hierarchy are invested in the England manager's potential appointment at Old Trafford. The Independent journalist said:

"I think another complication is the market. I mean, from what I've repeatedly heard, the figure they wanted more than anyone else is Southgate, or certainly some of the key figures in INEOS want Southgate, but that's obviously very difficult this summer. "So that again lands another layer to this, but I mean, it's interesting if they do, I think it would go against what INEOS are supposed to bring to the club. From the football department, if they were guided by the FA Cup Final, because all of this is supposed to be very kind of cold-headed, sophisticated approaches where you look to the long term, and not be guided by emotion in that way."

With Southgate set to spearhead England's Euro 2024 exploits next month, INEOS may indeed be forced to look elsewhere for a possible new coach. While the former Middlesbrough manager's contract with the national team runs up in December, meaning he may be open to a new role after the tournament, the United ownership group will be eager to appoint someone more quickly as they look to enact transfer plans ahead of next season.

Manchester United Manager Candidates Statistical Comparison Manager Games Managed Wins Draws Losses Win Percentage Gareth Southgate 281 129 69 83 45.91% Kieran McKenna 131 75 36 20 57.25% Roberto De Zerbi 394 160 99 135 40.61% Thomas Frank 483 218 115 150 45.13%

Southgate Would be a Risky Appointment for United

He's yet to win a major trophy for England

While England's waistcoat-wearing leader has enjoyed success relative to his predecessors, the Englishman has ultimately failed to win a major honour as of yet, and has sometimes been criticised for his supposed lack of tactical acumen. Taking the plunge on a coach who hasn't delivered tangible success in his career and hasn't set foot in a club role since 2009 would certainly represent a risky appointment - however, Mirror journalist John Cross believes he has done an "amazing" job on the Back Pages podcast.

The likes of McKenna and De Zerbi may come with their own risks, but both candidates have performed well in recent domestic roles and both have been lauded for interesting tactical set-ups. However, reports on Monday circulated suggesting that McKenna will be staying at Ipswich, while rumours over De Zerbi's future have been conflicting. Thus, the scope for potential Ten Hag replacements is narrowing, and Southgate may become an increasingly viable option.

If England were to go on to win the Euros this summer, Southgate's stock would be at an all-time high and given Delaney's words on the situation, there could be serious movement on any potential deal.

Statistics via Transfermarkt - correct as of 28/05/2024