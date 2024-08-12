Highlights Manuel Ugarte remains Manchester United's top target amidst summer rebuild negotiations.

Ugarte has been deemed surplus by PSG and struggles with limited playing time.

United face funding challenges but scouts appreciate Nottingham Forest's Danilo as a potential alternative.

Manuel Ugarte remains as Manchester United's "dream target" this summer amidst their rebuild, with negotiations having stretched on for the majority of the summer, reports Fabrizio Romano on the Men In Blazers podcast.

Ugarte has struggled across his maiden year in the French capital, and has now been deemed as surplus to requirements with an exit strategy being formulated in order to give the Uruguayan an escape route from his disappointing PSG bow.

Manchester United are in need of midfield reinforcement this summer, with doubts cats in equal measure as to the form and futures of Hannibal Mejbri, Scott McTominay and Casemiro, and Ugarte has been pegged as the club's top target by Romano, amidst other key areas.

Ugarte Considered "Perfect" for United

He's been linked with a move all summer

Manuel Ugarte is a player carved out from an early onset as one to watch in Europe. However, following a big move to PSG last summer, those talents have struggled to bear fruit on the biggest stage.

Ugarte struggled for starting minutes across the final two thirds of his first run in France, with the likes of Vitinha and Warren Zaire-Emery being preferred ahead of him. PSG have now deemed him as being un-needed as the Parc des Princes this season, and have been searching for an escape route for the 23-year-old, with Manchester United hopeful of making a move happen.

However, communications over funds for the deal have proved to be a sticking point for the move to happen, with United struggling to allocate the necessary credit to bring him to Old Trafford without the sales of Casemiro, McTominay and Hannibal.

Speaking on the Men in Blazers podcast, Romano gave an update on United's remaining transfer strategies:

"Yes, there will be movement, for sure, Manchester United are not done. These two signings [Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui] were really important, especially after the injuries they suffered already in these first weeks of the new season. Then also the conditions of Malacia and Luke Shaw, who are often injured. So this is why Manchester United decided to go very strong as soon as possible on these two signings, but they will continue. Something in the midfield is also expected. The top target, the dream target, remains, Manuel Ugarte, who is considered perfect internally. But here the main issue is the price."

United "Hugely Appreciate" Nottingham Forest Star

Danilo is another midfielder linked with an Old Trafford switch

Nottingham Forest star Danilo has been reported as a potential alternative to Ugarte at Manchester United this summer.

The Brazilian midfielder has impressed in his year-and-a-half on Trentside, with his profile being "hugely appreciated" by Manchester United scouts, who need to draft alternate options to Ugarte in the midfield as the deal continues to stall.

The 23-year-old box-to-box midfield man scored two goals and assisted a further two for Nottingham Forest last season, and may be approached as a new midfield option for the Red Devils this summer.