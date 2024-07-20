Highlights Manchester United want to sign Dani Olmo, who has a release clause valid until today worth €60 million.

United are looking to bolster their forward options, and provide Erik ten Hag with more depth in these areas.

Matthijs De Ligt and Jonathan Tah continue to be linked to United, with another central defender seemingly a priority.

Manchester United are interested in signing RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo, who has a €60 million release clause valid until 20th July, according to AS.

Olmo, who flourished in Spain's Euro 2024 winning exploits, had an impressive 2023/24 campaign with Leipzig, netting four goals and registering five assists in 17 Bundesliga starts. The attacking midfielder has thus attracted widespread attention from top clubs, with United said to be in the race to land his signature.

Leipzig are willing to sell the 26-year-old in this window, but will reportedly be tough negotiators. However, interested parties can surpass these club-to-club negotiations if they trigger Olmo's release clause, which expires today. The player is said to be keen on a move to an ambitious sporting project, which he'll supposedly prioritise over other factors.

United Want to Sign Olmo

The Red Devils look to continue their active window

Emerging through the prestigious La Masia academy, Olmo completed a shock switch to Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb at the age of 16. This is where he made his breakthrough in senior football, making 125 appearances across six seasons for the Prva NHL outfit.

Impressing in Eastern Europe, the Spaniard earned a move to Germany in January 2020. Since then, he's established himself as one of the Bundesliga's most dependable and versatile attacking midfielders, who also operates out wide.

Now, a move to one of Europe's top clubs may be on the cards. United are looking to strengthen in forward areas, and have identified Olmo - described as "elite" by OptaFranz - as a potential option who can provide cover and competition for any of the three positions in behind the striker. As GIVEMESPORT sources revealed, it's a move Olmo would be open to as well.

Spanish outlet AS (via Sport Witness) report that the Red Devils have 'entered the scene with force' to try and sign the Terrassa-born man. INEOS want to provide Erik ten Hag with greater depth in these areas, and see the player playing minutes on the right, as well as pushing the likes of Bruno Fernandes centrally and Alejandro Garnacho on the left.

While United are unlikely to activate Olmo's €60 million release clause today, they may initiate negotiations early next week. The north-west club have already wrapped up the signings of Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro for £36.5 million and £52 million respectively, so may have to sell before they make further moves in the transfer market.

However, Sport Witness suggest that Leipzig may be trying to use United's so-called intense interest in their player to put pressure on other suitors to act quickly.

Olmo's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 21 Goals 4 Assists 5 Shots Per 90 2.8 Expected Goals Per 90 0.2 Key Passes Per 90 1.99 Expected Assists Per 90 0.23 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 1.93 Tackles and Interceptions Per 90 2.42

United Still Want Another Defender

De Ligt and Tah continue to be linked

While acquiring additional offensive firepower is likely on sporting director Dan Ashworth's list of things to do in the window, it appears the club are favouring re-building their squad from the back at this present moment. Despite landing Yoro in a marquee deal, links to the likes of Matthijs de Ligt and Jonathan Tah persist.

De Ligt is said to be keen on joining United, with talks reportedly ongoing between the FA Cup Winners and Bayern Munich over a deal. However, the German side's hefty asking price of £43 million is perhaps deterring United from pursuing the Dutchman, and they may look to pivot to Tah, who is deemed 'more affordable'.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 20/07/2024