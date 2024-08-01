Highlights Man United eyeing Sander Berge as an alternative to PSG's Manuel Ugarte.

Berge "almost certain" to leave Burnley this summer as he doesn't want to play in the Championship again.

Juventus' Rabiot and Real Sociedad's Zubimendi are also considered targets.

Manchester United have added Burnley star Sander Berge to their shortlist of options as an alternative to Manuel Ugarte, according to Duncan Castles.

The Red Devils have been in talks with Paris Saint-Germain about the signing the Uruguay international this summer, with talks progressing well, about a deal to take him to Old Trafford as Erik Ten Hag looks to bolster his midfield options.

There is a gap in valuation between the two clubs though, with PSG holding out for €70million to let him leave Paris just 12 months after they spent €60million to bring him in from Sporting CP in Portugal.

Man United Eye Ugarte Alternatives

Sander Berge emerges as surprise name

With PSG completing an agreement with Benfica to sign Joao Neves, the belief is that the door is more open now for United to complete a deal for the 23-year-old, however according to Castles that is not necessarily the case.

Speaking on his Football Transfers podcast, the journalist reports that the Red Devils have began looking at alternative options in case a deal can't be found with the Ligue 1 champions and that includes Burnley star Sander Berge.

"Another individual who I don't think has been mentioned at all as a candidate for Manchester United, but who I'm told they are discussing as an option should the Ugarte deal not go through is Norway international Sander Berge. "He's 26 years of age, he will almost certainly leave Burnley this summer having only joined them last summer when they were promoted to the Premier League. He does not want to play in the Championship again having first come to England with Sheffield United in January 2020. "It's an interesting option. I think a different style to Ugarte, certainly a taller player. Probably more elegant in the midfield, but very good at retaining possession, distributing possession. Obviously has Premier League experience, and would definitely be cheaper than Ugarte. Burnley need to sell players to balance the books and they're obviously targeting the sale of players like Berge, of players who are unhappy and unlikely to go to the Championship. "There are other clubs interested in Berge I'm told, a couple of Champions League qualifiers, one in Spain and one in Italy, so he's an individual to pay attention to. A surprise option for United, but one they may go for if they can't get a resolution with PSG and who would be a cheaper option and allow them to allocate some money to other areas of the team."

Sander Berge Premier League stats 2023/24 Games 34(3) Goals 1 Assists 2 Pass completion % 88.1%

Berge featured regularly for Burnley in the Premier League last season, following his move from Sheffield United the previous summer, having helped them earn promotion back to the top flight which saw captain John Egan label the 6ft 5 Norway international as "unbelievable".

United have also been linked with a move for former Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot after he left the Turin club at the end of his contract, while Martin Zubimendi is also a target although it's believed it will be very difficult to get him out of Real Sociedad without paying his full €60m release clause.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Sander Berge completed 1376 out of 1562 attempted passes (88.1%) in the Premier League in 2023/24.

Casemiro Set to Stay at Old Trafford

Brazilian has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia

The midfield is a key area for Erik Ten Hag to strengthen this summer, but it may not be as necessary as it was at one point with Casemiro now looking likely to stay at Old Trafford.

The Brazilian has been tipped to leave the club after two seasons amid interest from Saudi Arabia, but their interest hasn't been made concrete and no offers have been made for the Red Devils to consider.

That has led to Ten Hag planning for the upcoming campaign with him as part of it, with GMS sources told that he is in line to start the opening Premier League fixture against Fulham on August 16th.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.