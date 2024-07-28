Highlights Manchester United have identified Tyrick Mitchell as a target for their defence.

Erik ten Hag wants to add to his full-back options after injury issues in 2023/24.

United pushing ahead with deal for Bayern Munich star Noussair Mazraoui.

Manchester United have made Crystal Palace defender Tyrick Mitchell a target for this summer, according to Sky Sports News.

The Reds are keen to bolster their defence during the transfer window with full-back a key area being targeted after injuries suffered by Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia during the 2023/24 season.

Mitchell is entering the final 12 months of his contract at Selhurst Park and has been identified by INEOS as a potential signing, although Palace are unlikely to make it easy for him to leave.

Manchester United Want Tyrick Mitchell

INEOS have a shortlist of targets

Erik ten Hag was left in a perdicament during the 2023/24 season after Malacia picked up a serious knee injury, and the club signed Tottenham defender Sergio Reguilon on loan with the option to break the move in January. They did so, but Malacia failed to recover as expected and Shaw suffered another injury later on in the campaign which saw several players including Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Sofyan Amrabat forced to play out of position.

Old Trafford chiefs don't want to be left short in defence again in 2024/25 and have put together a shortlist of options, including Eagles star Mitchell to ensure that they are well-stocked in defence.

Tyrick Mitchell Premier League stats 2023/24 Games 37 Goals 2 Assists 3 Tackles 60 Blocks 63 Clearances 104

Feyenoord star David Hancko is also a target while there have been reports that ex-Chelsea and Barcelona star Marcos Alonso could emerge as a target on a free transfer.

Mitchell currently earns £40,000-per-week at Selhurst Park and has been labelled as a "silent assassin" by Stuart English. His deal is due to expire in 2025, meaning he could be available for a relatively cheap fee this summer if United are to make their interest more concrete.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tyrick Mitchell only missed 216 minutes of Premier League action in 2023/24.

Man United Push to Sign Noussair Mazraoui

Player only wants Old Trafford switch

While Old Trafford chiefs have a list of targets, they are pushing ahead with a move for Bayern Munich star Noussair Mazraoui with Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg reporting advanced talks are ongoing between the clubs.

The Morocco international was on the verge of a move to West Ham this summer before he rejected them, making it clear that he was awaiting an offer from Manchester United instead.

Mazraoui has previously worked under Erik ten Hag at Ajax, and club chiefs are hopeful that he could help to bring the best out of Antony, who he played alongside in Amsterdam. But a deal could depend on the future of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who is wanted at the London Stadium as United chiefs look to offload him this summer.

