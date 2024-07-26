Highlights Manchester United are eyeing a move for David Hancko to strengthen the left side of their defence.

Hancko is said to be a lifelong Liverpool fan which could be a contentious issue among fans.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is expected to leave, with a swap deal mooted involving Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries.

Manchester United are interested in signing Feyenoord star David Hancko this summer to solve their defensive issues, according to The Telegraph.

The Red Devils are keen to bolster the left side of their defence after injury-hit campaigns for Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia saw them have their worst Premier League season in 2023/24.

Club chiefs have now put together a shortlist of options who could come in and help that area of the squad, and Slovakia star Hancko is one of the top names to have emerged.

United to Intensify Full-Back Search

Hancko's versatility makes him a target

After starring for Feyenoord as they won the Eredivisie in 2022/23 and then last season in 2023/24, the 26-year-old's ability to play at both left-back and left centre-back makes him an ideal addition to the side.

United have been targeting Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite all summer but have all-but accepted defeat in their pursuit to sign the 22-year-old after the Toffees refused to drop their £70million-plus asking price.

David Hancko Eredivisie Stats 2023/24 Games 34 Goals 5 Assists 2 Tackles 23 Clearances+Interceptions 123

That has seen attentions turn to alternative targets including Hancko, who has been described as "world-class" previously, although there could be an issue for fans to contend with.

It has been reported that Hancko is a lifelong Liverpool fan and is "crazy" for the club, and with his former manager Arne Slot in charge at Anfield now it could make things difficult should they choose to enter the race for his signature too.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: David Hancko won more tackles in 2023/24 league games (27) than Aaron Wan-Bissaka (25).

Man United in Talks for Wan-Bissaka Swap Deal

Ten Hag wants to swap the right-back for Denzel Dumfries

As Erik ten Hag looks to strengthen his squad for the new season, the club look to be spinning several plates at the same time to solve their problems.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is expected to leave this summer as he enters the final year of his contract at Old Trafford, and the club have entered talks with Inter Milan and intermediaries about a potential swap deal for Denzel Dumfries.

A deal isn't close currently, but the Reds look to have missed out on a deal for Noussair Mazraoui who is close to joining West Ham.

United had hoped to bring in the Bayern Munich defender to reunite with Ten Hag and big-money winger Antony, in the hope that he could help the Brazilian to recover the form that convinced the club to spend over £80million on signing him from Ajax.

It's unclear how much a deal for Hancko would be expected to cost, but he has just two years remaining on his contract in Rotterdam and could be available for a reasonable fee.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.