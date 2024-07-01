Highlights Manchester United are considering swapping Rasmus Hojlund for Napoli's Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen has been linked with moves to Chelsea and PSG, but United have emerged as a potential suitor.

United are also discussing a deal for Bayern Munich's Matthijs de Ligt, as they seek a central defender this summer.

Manchester United are lining up a sensational swap deal with Napoli, as they look to offer Rasmus Hojlund in exchange for Victor Osimhen.

Hojlund produced a hit-and-miss first campaign at Old Trafford, scoring ten Premier League goals as United finished the season in eighth, their lowest finish since 1990. Meanwhile, Osimhen endured an injury-ravaged year, but still managed 15 Serie A goals in a Napoli side that placed tenth.

United are understood to be in the market for a striker this summer, with the club set to make an internal decision regarding a move for Bologna's Joshua Zirkzee. While it's been suggested INEOS are looking at players who can provide competition for Hojlund, Italian outlet La Repubblica report that the Dane could be used in a swap deal to secure the signing of Osimhen.

United Could Swap Osimhen for Hojlund

Osimhen is expected to leave Napoli this summer

Napoli are expected to allow Osimhen to leave this summer, if the right offer is to come in. The likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea are said to be interested in the Nigerian striker, while La Republicca suggest that United are another potential suitor.

The 25-year-old has scored 76 goals in 133 appearances for Napoli since his arrival from Lille in 2020 for a club record fee of €70 million. Any deal this summer would likely only materialse for a sum significantly more than this €70 million, which could present a stumbling block for interested parties.

However, United may have found an alternative to paying this lump sum that Napoli could find appealing. The Red Devils could be set to sacrifice Hojlund, who has impressed in Italy previously, in a move to secure the services of Osimhen, who was described as "unstoppable" by former Sassuolo coach Alessio Dionisi.

The Denmark international arrived from Atalanta in an initial £64 million deal last summer and has yet to definitively establish himself as United's long-term number nine. While several reports have circulated suggesting one of the primary concerns in this transfer window was to provide depth in this position, in order to ease the burden on Hojlund, this approach may go out of the window if the north-west club can acquire a player of Osimhen's calibre.

Scoring nine goals in Serie A in the 2022/23 season demonstrates that Hojlund can deliver in Italy, which could make the swap proposal attractive to Napoli. However, with the volume of reports linking Zirkzee to United, this sensational exchange still appears unlikely to come to fruition.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat Osimhen Hojlund Appearances 25 30 Goals 15 10 Assists 3 2 Shots Per 90 3.86 1.58 Key Passes Per 90 1.05 1.17 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 0.73 0.75

United Chasing De Ligt

The Red Devils have held talks with the Dutchman

Alongside a forward acquisition, United are also in the market for a central defender this summer. Jarrad Branthwaite had emerged as the first choice target, but reports have suggested that the Everton defender may be 'too expensive' for the club, as the Toffees demand £70 million for the 21-year-old.

Instead, United have held talks with Bayern Munich's Matthijs de Ligt over a potential deal for the Dutchman. The German club are understood to be willing to allow De Ligt to leave, and are demanding just £59 million for the defender this summer. Erik ten Hag is keen on reuniting with the player he blooded at Ajax.

Related Exclusive: Fulham 'Exploring' Summer Deal for £40m Man Utd Star Fulham have identified Manchester United's Scott McTominay as a target as plans are made for the new season

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 01/07/2024