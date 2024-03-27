Highlights Manchester United are planning talks with Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Gary O'Neil over a coaching role at Old Trafford, according to ESPN's Mark Ogden.

Current head coach Erik ten Hag is under pressure to prove himself to new minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe after INEOS' takeover in February.

Man Utd are also pursuing Newcastle United sporting director Dan Ashworth and Southampton director of football Jason Wilcox for key roles in upcoming changes at the Theatre of Dreams.

The Red Devils could be set for several on and off the pitch changes in the coming months, following the recent minority takeover of INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Current head coach Erik ten Hag finds himself under pressure to prove himself in the midst of a difficult 2023/24 season, which has seen Man Utd struggle in the Premier League and Champions League. O'Neil is enjoying an impressive first campaign at Wolves and could lead them to a top-half finish.

Man Utd 'want to speak' to O'Neil

The club are looking to build a new coaching structure

According to Mark Ogden, Manchester United hope to speak to Wolves manager Gary O'Neil about a potential coaching role at Old Trafford. Sources claim that the Red Devils' new regime, led by INEOS' director of sport Sir Dave Brailsford, are attempting to 'build a new coaching structure' which will be overseen by a new head coach.

No decision has been made on the future of Erik ten Hag, but Brighton & Hove Albion's Roberto De Zerbi, Brentford's Thomas Frank, and England boss Gareth Southgate have already been 'assessed' as potential successors to the Dutchman, whose side currently sit sixth in the Premier League, after finishing bottom of their Champions League group earlier in the campaign.

Meanwhile, O'Neil, lauded as a "phenomenal" manager, has enjoyed an impressive season in his first campaign at Wolves, leading a side backed for a relegation battle into European contention, having taken over less than a week before their first fixture following the departure of Julen Lopetegui. The report claims the former AFC Bournemouth head coach has been made aware of the interest from Man Utd, although the role they could be prepared to offer is unknown.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: O'Neil has earned 1.54 points per match as Wolves manager throughout the 2023/24 season.

Journalist Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT (12th March) that Wolves must hand O'Neil a new contract or risk losing his services. The 40-year-old still has two more years remaining on his deal at Molineux but could be set for a significant pay increase. Wanderers sporting director, Matt Hobbs, has revealed that 'key conversations' over the head coach's contract will take place in the summer. Should O'Neil leave Wolves for Old Trafford, Man Utd would have to pay the West Midlands outfit a compensation package.

Man Utd's pending appointments

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is looking to make changes at Old Trafford

Manchester United are still pushing to secure the signature of Newcastle United sporting director Dan Ashworth. The 53-year-old has been placed on gardening leave at St. James' Park after an approach from the Red Devils for his services. However, United don't want to overpay in a compensation package to allow him to start early, which might mean Ashworth will sit out the 2024 summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT (7th March) that Man Utd's attempts to appoint Southampton director of football Jason Wilcox in a recruitment role are 'moving'. The current Saints honcho already has experience of living in the area, having worked as Manchester City's academy director before moving to St. Mary's in January 2023.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt, correct as of 27-03-24.