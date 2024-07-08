Highlights Manchester United, Barcelona and Manchester City are showing 'concrete interest' in PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

Ugarte's future in Paris now depends on PSG boss Luis Enrique, who signed the Uruguayan just 12 months ago.

Manchester United are expected to complete a deal for Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee soon.

Manchester United are firmly in the race for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte, according to Le10Sport, but have also been joined by Manchester City and Barcelona.

The French outlet reports that all three clubs have shown concrete interest in Ugarte in recent days, following his stellar performances for Uruguay in the 2024 Copa America.

Ugarte helped Marcelo Bielsa’s side reach the semi-finals by eliminating Brazil on penalties, with the PSG midfielder scoring the winning kick.

The 23-year-old bounced back after a difficult season in France, where he struggled for playing time in the latter stages of the campaign after joining from Sporting Lisbon only 12 months ago.

GMS has previously reported that Ugarte is allowed to leave this summer, with several English and European clubs interested, while Fabrizio Romano says the player has given his green light and is keen to move to Old Trafford.

The holding midfielder is also appreciated by Man United boss Erik ten Hag, who is looking to replace Casemiro after a disappointing season.

The 32-year-old is now rumoured to depart, with several Saudi Pro League sides showing interest. United are expected to bring in a new midfield partner for Kobbie Mainoo, who proved to be a key player for United last season.

Keen to strengthen in five positions this summer, United are expected to begin their transfer business with deals for striker Joshua Zirkzee and defender Matthijs de Ligt.

Enrique to ‘Decide’ Ugarte’s Future

PSG boss reportedly has the final say

According to Le10Sport, the decision over Ugarte’s future in Paris now lies with PSG boss Luis Enrique.

The Spaniard omitted Ugarte from his starting line-up in all Champions League knockout stage matches, opting for a different-look midfield three in a crucial part of the season.

The 23-year-old could be forced to leave Parc des Princes in search of first-team football just 12 months after leaving Sporting in a £50m deal.

In his first season at PSG, Ugarte made 37 appearances in all competitions, providing three assists.

Man United showed interest in Ugarte before his move to France last year and have now reignited the talks for the Uruguayan - described as a "lion" by the local press in his nation - under a new recruitment team.

Aiming to sign players full of promise, United’s pursuit of Ugarte would fit in well with Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s plans to rejuvenate the squad and cut spending on massive wages for already-proven stars.

Manuel Ugarte's PSG Stats (2023-24 Ligue 1) Games 25 Assists 2 Key passes per 90 0.65 Tackles per 90 4.57 Interceptions per 90 1.86

Zirkzee ‘One Step Away’ from Man Utd

The Red Devils are expected to complete the deal

Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee is ‘one step away’ from becoming a new Manchester United player, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian football insider suggests a deal for Zirkzee is expected in the next few days as United have received a ‘green light’ from the 23-year-old after agreeing on personal terms.

Romano says Zirkzee’s agent, Kia Joorabchian, has an excellent relationship with the Red Devils as they have found an agreement on a commission fee and are now prepared to pay the £34m release clause to Bologna.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 08-07-24.