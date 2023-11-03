Highlights Mason Mount's performance at Manchester United has been disappointing, raising concerns that the club wasted money on his signing at Old Trafford.

Mount's injury issues have carried over into the new season, limiting his playing time and his ability to make an impact.

Erik ten Hag is under pressure to get the best out of the Red Devils' summer signing.

Manchester United’s summer signing of Mason Mount is looking to be another occasion where the club have “wasted more money”, as journalist Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with an explanation of why the midfielder has failed to impress so far at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag has presided over a poor start to the season for the Red Devils, who have been uninspiring in the early stages of the Premier League and Champions League campaign.

Man Utd also find themselves knocked out of the Carabao Cup, a competition they triumphed in last season to win their first trophy in almost six years. And Mount hopes to be given a run in the side to prove that he can be an effective signing rather than a transfer flop this term.

Mount’s injury issues have persisted into the new season

Manchester United had pursued the signature of Mount once it became clear the former Chelsea academy product wouldn’t be signing an extension to his contract at Stamford Bridge. The midfielder’s deal in west London would have expired in the summer of 2024, and the player was no closer to reaching an agreement on fresh terms in May, forcing the club into a permanent sale if they wanted to avoid losing him for free.

In July, Manchester United confirmed the signing of Mount, arriving at Old Trafford in an initial £55m deal, which could eventually rise to £60m. However, the England international hasn’t made the impact that he or the Red Devils faithful would have hoped for as we head into the final weeks of the autumn.

Before Saturday’s trip to Fulham, Mount had only played in 38% of minutes of Premier League action, having yet to provide a singular goal or assist in the top-flight or Champions League this term. The former Derby County loan star is becoming a figure of frustration in Manchester, having failed to show his best potential, after been utilised in various roles by ten Hag.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that he believes Mount will have regrets over the way his move to Old Trafford panned out. The 24-year-old had established himself as one of Chelsea’s key players at Stamford Bridge but seems to be struggling under the weight of expectation for Man Utd at Old Trafford.

Manchester United summer signings Fee Mason Mount (Chelsea) £60m Andre Onana (Inter Milan) £47.2m Jonny Evans (Leicester City) Free Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £72m Altay Bayindir (Fenerbahce) £4.3m Sofyan Amrabat (Fiorentina) Loan Sergio Reguilon (Tottenham Hotspur) Loan All fees according to Sky Sports

Jones has been surprised that ten Hag hasn't frequently utilised Mount on the right side of the attack to take advantage of his attacking nouse and get him on the ball more. The journalist also suggests the £60m signing looks stranger now than it did in the summer. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“If you come back to the players that United have got unavailable right now, he's had just to fit in. But I think there have even been opportunities so far where I'd probably been tempted to just stick Mount out on the right and try and use his attacking nouse out there if you had to, just to try and get him on the ball more and get him into the areas where he could at least cause some damage. At the moment, the Mount signing looks like an even more strange one than it did at the time. It looks like, potentially, United have wasted more money.”

Man Utd’s potential La Liga Mount replacements

According to Football Transfers, Manchester United are in the market to sign two of La Liga’s top attacking midfield talents, which could already spell lousy news for Mount’s future at Old Trafford. Last month, ten Hag sent scouts to watch Real Sociedad stars Martin Zubimendi and Takefusa Kubo.

The report states that the latter is a potential replacement for Jadon Sancho, who could leave Manchester in the winter transfer market. However, with the Japan international able to operate on either wing and in an attacking midfield role, he offers direct competition for Mount’s spot in ten Hag’s starting lineup, which is bound to unnerve the summer signing.

Man Utd’s upcoming fixtures

After Saturday’s trip to Fulham, Man Utd face a huge Champions League fixture against Danish champions Copenhagen. The group stage clash offers the Red Devils the opportunity to take their continental future into their own hands heading into the penultimate game of the first phase against Galatasaray later this month.

Before the season’s third international break offers almost two weeks without top-flight action, United welcome Luton Town to Old Trafford in a game where fans will ramp up the pressure on ten Hag’s side to earn a positive result.

