Former Manchester United trio Wayne Rooney, Roy Keane and Andy Cole are in agreement that VAR should be scrapped in the Premier League. It was revealed on Wednesday that top-flight clubs will be given the opportunity to vote on whether the technology should be abolished from next season onwards.

Wolves formally submitted a resolution to the Premier League calling for an end to VAR in the top flight and all 20 clubs will vote on the matter at an AGM in June, with 14 clubs needing to vote in favour of scrapping the technology for the resolution to pass.

Rooney Begs for VAR to Go

"Please, please, I don't like it"

Rooney, Keane and Cole were on punditry duty for Manchester United's meeting with Newcastle and all three men said they were in favour of VAR being taken out of the Premier League. Rooney told Sky Sports: "Please [get rid of it], please, I don't like it. I've been vocal on VAR, I don't like it.

"I think if it's there and they get all the decisions right then fair enough, but it's taken all the enjoyment out of the game. If you're a goal scorer and you score a goal and you're having to wait to celebrate and the fans are having to wait to celebrate, and then they're still getting the decisions wrong, I think you're better off letting the referees ref it and understand they will make mistakes. But I would much rather see it without it."

Keane and Cole Agree With Rooney

Pair say human errors would be more palatable than VAR errors

Keane added to his former teammate's assessment: "The strange thing is we talk about the decisions more than ever now, considering this has all been there to try and help the officials, but every weekend we're talking about decisions - even more so than back in the day. When there was no VAR, you'd accept the decisions, some go for you and some against. I know there's a different debate about scorers, offsides and red cards, but I've not been a fan. I agree it does slow the game down, it's frustrating for everyone, the supporters, the players, and for us."

Meanwhile, Cole said: "I agree, not my cup of tea. There's been far too much controversy surrounding it when they said it was going to make the game better. For me, it's made the game worse. I think it's taken a lot of entertainment out of the game. Celebrating a goal, going to the pub on a Sunday and complaining about the game that an official had made a genuine mistake in, and now we're talking about video evidence still making mistakes."