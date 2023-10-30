Highlights Louis van Gaal had mixed success in his time as Manchester United manager.

Only one of his first seven signings at the club still remain at Old Trafford.

Van Gaal spent big on a number of players, although one in particular was a particularly disappointing signing.

After David Moyes' disastrous reign in charge of Manchester United, Louis van Gaal was brought in, and he quickly got to work in the transfer market. Keen to transform the squad after their post-Sir Alex Ferguson troubles, the Dutchman was given a serious amount of money to spend, and he did just that.

Van Gaal splashed the cash on a number of different players early on, from superstars to promising prospects, and he received very varying levels of success. There were some hits, but also some major misses, but what happened to the first seven players that he brought to Old Trafford? Well, let's find out, shall we?

Ander Herrera

One of the major hits from Van Gaal's first seven signings, Ander Herrera actually became quite underrated during his time at United. He was a serviceable figure in the middle of the park for the club, and he might not have made many headlines, but he did the ugly work very well. His impact has been massively overlooked, but there's a reason he spent quite a few years as a solid figure in the first team.

The Spaniard cost Van Gaal just under £30m and became his very first signing following his appointment at United. He then spent five years with the Red Devils, outlasting the man who brought him to the club and made close to 200 appearances over the period. In 2019, he was surprisingly allowed to leave Manchester, joining Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1 on a free deal.

The decision raised the eyebrows of many, who thought Herrera still had plenty to offer for the club. He went on to spend three years with the French club before returning to Athletic Bilbao, the club United originally bought him from, in 2022 and remains there to this day. He might not have been the most glamorous footballer to ever play for the Red Devils, but he always did a fine job and never let the side down. Compared to some of the names in this list, he was a major success.

Luke Shaw

Another success, it didn't always look like that would be the case for Luke Shaw. He joined United as Van Gaal's second signing with the team when he was just 18 years old. He'd caught the eye of many following his impressive breakthrough at Southampton and many were interested in his services at the time. It was the Red Devils who landed him, but initially, it didn't seem as though things were going to work out.

He struggled to perform at Old Trafford for a while and then suffered a long-term injury, really stunting his development for a time. Once Van Gaal left, things got worse, and he failed to really impress Jose Mourinho, seeing his minutes dwindle as a result. In recent years, though, his career has taken a positive turn, and he's rediscovered the form he showed early on.

When he's healthy, he's a key figure in the United side and has that left-back role locked down whenever he's available. Unfortunately, he's currently out, but expect to see him return to the team as soon as he's able to. Shaw is the only player signed by Van Gaal to still be at United, a true testament to how successful this transfer eventually went on to become.

Marcos Rojo

The third man brought to United by Van Gaal, Maros Rojo was actually the second longest-serving player on the list too. The full-back joined for around £16m in August 2014 and while he spent seven years at Old Trafford, he was never really a first-choice defender for them. His first three seasons weren't too bad, appearing semi-regularly, but he failed to play more than 22 league games in any of the three campaigns.

Things got much worse from there on out, though, and over the course of his last four years, he played just 17 games in the Premier League, an unfortunate indication of how little he impressed. He eventually left in 2021, joining his former club Boca Juniors for an undisclosed fee and his form has since seen an upswing.

He wasn't the worst signing on this list, plus he does have longevity on his side, but it's safe to say he wasn't exactly a successful purchase either.

Angel Di Maria

Probably the biggest blunder on the list, Angel Di Maria's move to Old Trafford initially offered so much, but delivered so little. The forward had become one of the best in the world at Real Madrid, so it wasn't even that shocking when Van Gaal broke the British transfer record on him. He cost United £60m which in hindsight is one of the worst bits of business in quite some time, but it didn't initially appear that it would be that way.

In his first couple of games at the club, Di Maria actually looked really convincing and his flair was there for all to see. It seemed he was going to be a major hit for the Red Devils, but things quickly went south. After coming up with six goal contributions in his first couple of months, and even being named the club's Player of the Month award for his first full month in the side, an injury derailed his momentum and once he came back, he was like a completely different man.

Gone was the exciting flair and creative talent that had made him worthy of being the most expensive signing in British football history and instead there was a man who looked uninterested and even lost at times. His form fell off a cliff and by the end of the season, he was sold to PSG for around £44m, so at least they got most of their money back. He spent seven years in France and once again found his elite form. He moved to Juventus for a year in 2022, before moving to Benfica this summer. With six goals in his first nine games for the Portuguese side, the forward is proving he's still got plenty to offer, even at the age of 35.

Daley Blind

While Daley Blind was never really a star at Old Trafford, he wasn't a poor player by any means and for the £14m that United paid to sign him, he was actually good value for money. The Dutchman was always commendable whenever he was called upon by the Red Devils and played in a variety of positions over the years.

In his first three years, he played fairly regularly and always did a solid enough job, but in his final campaign, his minutes took a serious hit, and he appeared in just seven Premier League games for United. As a result, he left the club in the summer of 2018, four years after he joined, and moved back to Ajax. Surprisingly, the Red Devils didn't actually lose any money on him, selling him for £14m. After a further four and a half years in Holland, he moved to Bayern Munich very briefly, before joining Girona this summer where he remains.

Radamel Falcao

Another disappointing miss from Van Gaal and his second attempt at signing a superstar for United. After tearing teams apart for Atletico Madrid and Monaco, Radamel Falcao joined the Red Devils on loan for the 2014-15 season, and it's a testament to how poor he was that the club never even contemplated making the move a permanent one.

Despite his track record in front of goal being as good as it gets, he struggled to replicate his previous form in England and scored just four goals in 29 appearances for the Red Devils. It was a hugely disappointing return considering the huge wages that he was on, and they quickly gave up on him. His disastrous spell wasn't enough to deter Chelsea from also signing him on loan the very next season, and he was somehow even worse there.

After the two terrible spells in England, he returned to Monaco where he once again thrived, scoring for fun for three more years before he moved to Galatasaray in 2019. He continued his fine form in front of goal for several years with the Turkish side but joined Rayo Vallecano in 2021. He's spent two seasons with the Spanish side so far, but his goal-scoring output has dropped significantly.

Victor Valdes

It's hard to really judge Victor Valdes' move to United too harshly considering he was never brought in with any intention to play serious minutes. He was always going to be behind David de Gea in the pecking order and his appearances reflected that. Across 18 months, the Spaniard played just two league games for United.

The legendary keeper was clearly in his twilight years at the time and considering United signed him on a free and didn't even have to pay his entire wage, with Monaco paying a chunk, it was a very low-risk deal that played out as many expected it would. He joined the Red Devils in January 2015 and remained with the side until the summer of 2016, with a brief loan spell at Standard Liege taking place in between.

He eventually left and joined newly promoted Middlesbrough in 2016, but couldn't prevent his new side from going straight back down to the Championship, and he retired after just one season at the Riverside. Check out the table below to take a closer look at all seven of Van Gaal's first signings at United and how their time at the club played out.