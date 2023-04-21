Manchester United are set to undergo a significant personnel shuffle upon the opening of the summer window, and 16 players are at risk of being sold, according to The Daily Mail.

This follows a humbling 3-0 defeat against Sevilla as the English giant’s push for Europa League triumph crashed and burned through their own individual errors.

Their premature exit from Europe this week has been earmarked as a wake-up call.

Though United have endured a fairly successful campaign by lifting the Carabao Cup, faltering results as of late have highlighted the need for a summer overhaul.

Many donning United colours currently have uncertainty burdened over them, with all positional departments in dire need of sufficient reinforcements.

Reportedly, United are monitoring ways to ship off those not suited to Ten Hag’s long-term vision, with the view of opting for those who fit the former Ajax boss’ blueprint.

Manchester United look to emulate their city rivals

As expected, comparisons to their neighbours over at the Etihad Stadium have been made.

Their city compatriots have been head and shoulders above them in every aspect for quite some while now.

In a summer which saw Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips, and Manuel Akanji arrive to join Pep Guardiola’s roster, City still saw £20m line their pockets.

It was, however, their declutter that stood them in good stead and allowed them to make a profit despite their heavy influx of talent.

Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, Oleskandr Zinchenko were among the names that were culled from City’s squad, with youngsters Gavin Bazunu and Romeo Lavia also on the list of outgoings.

Erik ten Hag’s side will now seek to replicate City’s operations as a way of bolstering squad depth while maintaining the books, with financial fair play regulations in mind.

Who’s at risk of an Old Trafford departure?

It’s probably much easier to reel off names that are not at risk.

The United higher-ups will have decisions to make over some current first teamer’s futures and that list includes - but is not limited to – Scott McTominay, Fred, Donny van de Beek, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Anthony Martial.

Centre-back duo Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof are also in grave danger of being cleared out given that their senior team duties have been fulfilled.

Wout Weghorst and Marcel Sabitzer were brought in as stopgap replacements for the injured Martial and Christian Eriksen, respectively.

Though reports suggest Ten Hag has been impressed by their short spells in Manchester, it is yet to be revealed whether they will be in the Dutchman’s plans for the impending season.

On loan assets, Eric Bailly and Alex Telles are currently plying their trade overseas, meaning Ten Hag may cash in on their services to free up some funds and space for their summer targets.

It’s understood that players that have progressed through the academy ranks, namely Brandon Williams and Anthony Elanga could head the departures of many homegrown talents.

Selling academy graduates would benefit United as any monetary gain from their sale would be pure profit, with the £15m from James Garner a prime example.

Although currently on loan, Dean Henderson and Axel Tuanzebe may also slip into this category as a means of increasing their spending allowance heading into an important window.

Wantaway defender Phil Jones is set to depart the club after an extensive 12-year stint, with many surprised he’s still involved in some way, shape or form.

In a realistic world, United cannot afford to offload all those names mentioned in one go but Ten Hag will be aware that the unused players cannot remain away in the squad forever.

Following his night to forget in Seville, David de Gea, whose contract expires in the summer, will not receive an increased offer in regard to his pay packet, which is currently £375,000-a-week.

A damning statistic that highlights United’s poor internal procedures is that only four players that did not graduate from Carrington have made the club a profit over a span of nine years.

Even then, three of those were for insignificant profits.