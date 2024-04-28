Highlights Jason Wilcox is aiming to improve the culture at Manchester United.

United's new technical director has not asked Ten Hag to change the style of play, contrary to reports.

Ten Hag's job will be at risk if results don't improve, with Graham Potter touted as a potential replacement.

Jason Wilcox is set to demand a culture change at Manchester United, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The new United technical director is set to bring a hands-on approach to the club in an attempt to improve both performance on and off-the-pitch at Old Trafford.

Wilcox is the former director of football at Southampton and has also worked as an academy director at Manchester City.

Wilcox Demands Man Utd Culture Improvement

Ten Hag must make big changes in the coming weeks

Jacobs has said that one key area that the new man at Old Trafford is keen to improve is the overall culture and working environment at the club.

He said:

“What has been made clear is that he's going to be very hands on, which you would expect from a technical director and that the culture at the club on and off the field is deemed to be very important.”

United’s culture has been rumoured to be poor for several years now, with talented players failing to progress on the pitch, as well as serious problems off of it with high staff turnover in key roles. Wilcox is set to demand big changes in terms of culture and the environment at the club, as United try and get back to challenging for the Premier League in the coming years.

Ten Hag has not Been Told to Change Style yet

Wilcox is less concerned with United's style of play at the moment

While Wilcox has demanded changes in terms of the working environment at United, he hasn’t yet made clear demands on a set style of play. Ten Hag has been criticised for failing to implement a set philosophy and style during his two-year stint at the club, as the Red Devils continue to lack consistency both in terms of results and performances.

Jacobs added:

“So what Wilcox, I'm told, has asked for is not so much a set style, and he hasn't really had any influence over Ten Hag or the football side yet because he's just getting to know them all.”

United's on-the-pitch approach has been largely reactionary and negative during Ten Hag's reign, as United look set for a 7th place finish in the Premier League this term.

United Could Replace Ten Hag if Needed

Graham Potter has been linked

If the Dutch boss fails to improve the culture at the club, as well as on the pitch performances and results, United will look at recruiting a new head coach. The Sun journalist Alan Nixon reported that Wilcox has told Ten Hag that if improvements aren’t made, his job may not be safe.

Nixon also added that one manager currently out of a job, Graham Potter, could be the favourite to come in after crafting an excellent culture at Brighton, as well as bringing in an attractive style of play.

Potter endured an unsuccessful spell at Chelsea before he was relieved of his duties, but he could have a lot to offer the Red Devils.