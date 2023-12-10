Highlights Manchester United's new owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, aims to compete with Chelsea in signing young talent, but they may struggle to convince players to join in their current state.

Manchester United will ‘look to compete’ with Chelsea in terms of signing the next generation of talent, though transfer insider Dean Jones has highlighted a potential stumbling block for the Red Devils, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Season upon season, United fans have become increasingly frustrated at the club’s ability to complete smart transfers, whether it’s because of their willingness to overpay for talent or their poor transfer profiling.

That could all change, however, upon Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s arrival as the INEOS owner, whose £1.25 billion investment is likely to go through next week, will be in charge of the football operations at Old Trafford.

Man Utd and Chelsea’s previous transfer business

Over the 2023 summer transfer window, United custodian Erik ten Hag opted to sign six players, whether that be permanently or on a temporary basis. And much to the dismay of the Old Trafford faithful, only one of those was below the age of 23.

Rasmus Hojlund, 20, who is still yet to open his goalscoring account in the Premier League, was signed for £72m from Serie A club Atalanta, but the club could’ve saved themselves much of that fee should they have identified his undeniable talent a couple of years earlier.

The summer transfer window before – Ten Hag’s first while in charge – was much of the same, with their £70m outlay on the then-30-year-old seasoned Casemiro being a prime example of their backwards approach to the intricacies of the transfer business. As United look to get out of this rut of signing players for lofty sums just for them to disappoint, they could turn their attention to Chelsea’s well-rehearsed model as inspiration.

Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino – with the financial help from owner Todd Boehly – signed nine players under the age of 23 during the most recent summer window, highlighting the west Londoners' willingness to spot young talent and put their faith in them.

Chelsea have been known, especially under Boehly’s reign, as a club who solely invest in their own future by spending money on those of a certain age bracket, while also adding £100m+ midfielders while they’re at it. Even then, both Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernández are both just 22 years of age.

Dean Jones on Man Utd investing in youth

When quizzed whether, upon Ratcliffe’s inevitable arrival, the Red Devils will look to emulate Chelsea’s model of targeting the top young talent from all corners of the globe, Jones insisted that they may struggle to convince players to join in their current state. Insisting that incoming stars have to ‘see a pathway’, the transfer insider suggested that United need to prove that they are on their way to winning silverware.

He then went on to highlight the chasm between Chelsea and United, claiming that, although the former are not in contention for European football at this current moment, their persistent investment in youth will surely pay off soon. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said:

“Yeah, I mean they will be, they definitely will look to compete with the Chelsea model in terms of making sure that they're grabbing hold of the next gen talent. The problem is they've got to sell it to these players. And I mean, United traditionally do have a name that's always going to turn heads. And I think that will continue to be the case. “But the players have got to see a pathway. And they've got to see that the club's actually striving towards winning things. Because even if you were to compare United and Chelsea right now, and Chelsea, you know, halfway down the Premier League table, no sign of European football, but you would look at a squad and think surely that day is coming because they are constantly investing in that side.”

Man Utd considering former Real Madrid man as Ten Hag replacement

Much has been made of Ten Hag’s stewardship of the Manchester-based club. In his inaugural season in the dugout, the Dutchman ended their six-year trophy drought and, as such, was touted to become a club great, though the 2023/24 season has been quite the opposite.

Sky Sports chief Kaveh Solhekol recently reported that Ten Hag has been experiencing dressing room unrest of late, with some senior members of his squad even questioning his treatment of club exile Jadon Sancho, who has been banned from using all first-team facilities.

And with Ratcliffe reportedly just days away from announcing his partial takeover of the 13-time Premier League champions, the writing could be on the wall for Ten Hag, who has lost 10 games in his first 21 outings of the current campaign.

Erik ten Hag's 2023/24 record across all competitions (as of 06/12/23) Competition Matches W D L Points Points per Match Premier League 14 8 0 6 24 1.71 Champions League 5 1 1 3 4 0.80 League Cup 2 1 0 1 3 1.50 Total 21 10 1 10 31 1.48 All statistics per Transfermarkt

Former Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui is being lined up as his potential successor, as reported by Spanish sources, with the 57-year-old even turning down a mega-money Saudi offer from Al-Ittihad, which would have made him one of football’s highest-paid coaches, amid interest from United.