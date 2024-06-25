Highlights Manchester United will avoid getting drawn into a lengthy saga over Jarrad Branthwaite.

INEOS are unlikely to meet Everton's £70 million asking price for the young defender.

The club could explore alternative defensive acquisitions, with the likes of Jean-Clair Todibo, Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt all linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Manchester United will not get drawn into a lengthy saga over the signing of Jarrad Branthwaite, after having an initial £40 million bid rejected for the player, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Branthwaite enjoyed an exceptional breakout season in the Premier League in 2023/24, thriving as part of a central defensive partnership with James Tarkowski for the Toffees. The 21-year-old made 41 appearances across all competitions, and is now being courted by a number of top clubs, most notably United.

While the player is keen on a move to Old Trafford and has supposedly agreed personal terms, Sheth believes that United will not engage in a drawn-out bidding war, and that INEOS are unlikely to submit to Everton's £70 million asking price.

Sheth: United Will not Waste Time in Bidding Exchange

The Red Devils don't want to repeat previous mistakes

With Raphael Varane departing and Victor Lindelof potentially on his way out, Erik ten Hag will be eager to bolster his defensive options this summer, and find a long-term partner to Lisandro Martinez. Branthwaite appears to be at the top of the club's list of targets, but after failing with an initial bid Sheth has claimed that INEOS are looking to learn from the previous ownership's mistakes in transfer negotations, and take more control over such dealings.

Talking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said:

"They're not going to get drawn into long sagas over a whole summer. They're not going to say, right, here's a bid, it's rejected. Here's another bid, it's rejected. Here's another bid, it's rejected. They refuse to go into that line of thinking again, because it has just delayed all of their transfer dealings in the past. "They've had one bid rejected. So they've been in already for a bid of around £40 million, which I think they knew was going to get rejected by Everton. Everton want in the region of £70 million, we understand. But having said that, I don't think they actually want to sell Jarrad Branthwaite, one of the crown jewels in that Everton squad."

It remains to be seen whether the United hierarchy are staunch in this approach, but it'll be encouraging for fans to hear that lessons are trying to be learned from exhaustive and extortionate sagas the English giants have been involved with in the past, with the likes of Harry Maguire and Antony.

It's possible United will return for Branthwaite, who had made England's provisional Euros squad, but given Everton's hefty requests on the transfer fee it's also feasible that a deal doesn't come to fruition this summer.

Statistical Comparison (Premier League 2023/24) Stat Branthwaite Lindelof Martinez Evans Maguire Varane Appearances 35 19 11 23 22 22 Goals 3 1 0 0 2 1 Tackles Per 90 1.91 1.01 1.67 1.42 1.3 1.18 Interceptions Per 90 1.45 0.81 0.69 1.48 1.36 0.98 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 2.72 1.15 0.56 2.32 3.75 1.37

United Eyeing Altneratives to Branthwaite

The likes of Todibo, Yoro and De Ligt have been linked

While Branthwaite may represent United's first choice central defensive acquisition, they have been linked with a number of other defenders as they look to safeguard themselves in the event that the Carlisle-born man doesn't end up at Carrington.

If Lindelof is sold, United are expected to move for at least two centre-backs, with Lille's Leny Yoro and Bayern Munich's Matthijs de Ligt being lined up. Meanwhile, a move for Nice's Jean-Clair Todibo could still be on the cards, with INEOS working to find a solution to UEFA's ruling restricting the move.

Statistics via FBRef - as of 25/06/2024