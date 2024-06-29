Highlights PSG are considering a summer move for Marcus Rashford as they look for Kylian Mbappe replacement.

Manchester United could be open to a big-money offer for Rashford, but are not actively looking to sell him.

United aim to strengthen in five positions this transfer window, with multiple outgoings expected.

Paris Saint-Germain will reportedly consider a summer move for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, talkSPORT has reported.

The Parisians are keen to bring in a replacement for Kylian Mbappe and could step up their interest in Rashford if he is open to a move, according to the report, while HITC add that United are ready to let the forward leave in the next couple of months.

PSG, who lost Mbappe on a free transfer to Real Madrid, are approaching a new era for the club under manager Luis Enrique without their main man.

The French champions are reportedly ‘long-term admirers’ of Rashford and could pursue a move amid the 26-year-old’s uncertain future at Old Trafford.

Rashford, who had a tough 12-month spell at United, struggled to find his form last season as the Red Devils slumped to eighth in the Premier League.

Under new part-ownership by INEOS, United are willing to bring in more transfer funds this summer by offloading unwanted stars, including the likes of Mason Greenwood, Jadon Sancho, and Casemiro.

According to talkSPORT, the Red Devils ‘could be open’ to a big-money offer for Rashford too, but United are not actively looking to sell the forward at the moment.

With a reported starting transfer budget of just £50m, United are likely to see multiple outgoings as they are keen to strengthen in five positions this transfer window, GMS reported earlier.

Rashford Linked with Old Trafford Exit

The French champions are interested

PSG’s interest in Rashford comes after yet another disappointing campaign in Europe – the Ligue 1 giants lost in the Champions League semi-final against Borussia Dortmund.

Still aiming to challenge for European glory, PSG are now looking to add attacking firepower after Mbappe’s exit to Real Madrid and could offer a way out of Manchester for Rashford.

The 26-year-old endured a difficult campaign at Old Trafford last season after signing a bumper £78m contract last summer, scoring just eight goals in 43 appearances in all competitions, with reports suggesting his relationship with Ten Hag is strained.

Rashford failed to capitalise on his impressive first season under Erik ten Hag, when he led United to third in the Premier League, registering 22 goal contributions in the process.

The lack of form cost him a place in England’s squad for Euro 2024 as he missed his first major tournament since receiving a call-up for Euro 2016 in France.

Last season, Rashford was overshadowed by United’s young talents Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Hojlund, and Kobbie Mainoo – the Red Devils are reportedly keen to restructure the team around the trio this summer.

Marcus Rashford Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 33 7 2 Champions League 4 0 2 FA Cup 4 1 1 EFL Cup 1 0 0

Man United Eye Manuel Ugarte

Manchester United are eyeing Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte as the Red Devils have made contact with the Ligue 1 side regarding his possible move this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

He suggests United have ‘genuine interest’ in the 23-year-old, who joined PSG only last summer from Sporting Lisbon but failed to convince manager Luis Enrique.

Romano says United and PSG have discussed other players too as the two clubs have a very good relationship.

