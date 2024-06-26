Highlights Manchester United are willing to pay €60 million for Ademola Lookman, in order to bolster their attack.

Lookman's impressive season has also caught the eye of Liverpool and Chelsea.

United continue to pursue Bologna's Joshua Zirkzee as they look to strengthen their forward options.

Manchester United are interested in signing Ademola Lookman this summer, and are willing to put in an offer of €60 million (£50 million) to get him, according to reports in Italy.

Lookman enjoyed a spectacular season at Atalanta, including scoring a hat-trick in the Europa League final against Bayer Leverkusen. It was a triumph which saw La Dea win their first piece of continental silverware. This iconic display capped off a campaign in which the Nigerian winger netted 17 times and registered 10 assists across all competitions.

Inevitably, such a standout season has prompted a number of clubs to monitor the former Fulham man. While United are said to be keen on bringing Lookman to Old Trafford, they will face stiff competition for his signature, with Liverpool and Chelsea also understood to be willing to meet the asking price of €60 million.

United Pursuing Lookman

The Red Devils are on the hunt for forward reinforcements

Having finished the season with a negative goal difference, a symptom of possessing a blunt attack that only scored 57 Premier League goals, Erik ten Hag will be eager to add more offensive firepower to his squad this summer. According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, via Sport Witness, United have identified Lookman as a potential solution to some of their issues in the final third, and are willing to splash the cash to land the 26-year-old.

While the purported €60 million asking price may appear excessive, Calciomercato suggest that Atalanta will only be considering 'irrefutable' offers for a player they deem pivotal to the success of their team. Having played in England's top flight previously, Lookman would need little time to adapt to the pressures of the British domestic game, and thus United's hierarchy may see the wide forward as one of the brighter options on the market.

Antony has flattered to deceive so far in a Red Devils shirt, while the future of Marcus Rashford is uncertain. The England international is 'set for talks' with Ten Hag, and has been the subject of interest from Arsenal.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lookman was the first player in 49 years to score a hat-trick in a European final.

For these reasons, Ten Hag could find his forward options depleted going into next season, so making a move on Lookman may become increasingly urgent. The south London-born man has previously impressed with Leicester and Fulham in the Premier League, with last season's breakout displays finally capturing the eyes of some of Europe's biggest clubs.

Described as being "world-class" and "unstoppable" after his display in the Europa League final, Lookman would add creativity, technical flair and goalscoring ability to a United frontline desperately in need of an injection of quality.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat Lookman Antony Appearances 31 29 Goals 11 1 Assists 7 1 Key Passes Per 90 2.38 1.5 Shots Per 90 3.18 2.92 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 1.86 1.77

United Also Pursuing A Striker

Zirkzee has been linked with a move to Old Trafford

As well as an additional wide player, INEOS are looking to sign a central striker this summer, to provide competition for Rasmus Hojlund. A number of names have been suggested, with the likes of Ivan Toney and Alvaro Morata said to be in the frame, but Bologna's Joshua Zirkzee has been the most heavily mooted, with the striker understood to be in the 'early stages' of negotiating a move to Old Trafford.

Despite reports suggesting Zirkzee has agreed personal terms with AC Milan, United are pushing forward to sign the striker who scored 12 goals in 37 appearances last season. The former Bayern man has a £34 million release clause, and could be tempted by a proposal from one of England's biggest clubs.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 25/06/2024