Manchester United are willing to sell Casemiro this summer should the right offer arrive for the midfielder, journalist Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The club would be willing to let the Brazilian international leave Old Trafford this summer alongside a number of other Man Utd midfielders, including Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay.

INEOS owner and new minority shareholder at Man Utd Sir Jim Ratcliffe is eyeing a summer overhaul to Erik ten Hag's squad, who could also be heading for the exit door. The departures of midfield trio of Casemiro, McTominay and Eriksen could free up some funds for either Ten Hag or a new manager to spend on new arrivals this summer, especially with tight Financial Fair Play restrictions pressures on the club.

It is not guaranteed that either of those players will leave the club this summer, but according to Jacobs, there have been indications that Casemiro's possible exit is "very realistic".

Casemiro Latest: Midfielder on Verge of Man Utd Exit

The former Real Madrid player is in poor form at Old Trafford

Casemiro signed for United from Real Madrid in the summer of 2022 for a hefty £70 million fee and was a breath of fresh air in the United midfield. He played a key role in the club's top-three finish as Ten Hag's side came closest to challenging title rivals Manchester City and Arsenal last season. A hugely decorated player at Madrid, Casmeiro, who is on £300k-a-week at Old Trafford, brought his winning mentality to United and scored in the League Cup final against Newcastle United to help end the club's brief six-year wait for silverware.

Things looked on the up for Man Utd, but fast-forward to the present day and it has all gone wrong. Things have fallen apart for Ten Hag and his players, no more so than for Casemiro. Following an injury-stricken campaign for the club, the 32-year-old has been forced to fill in at centre-back in the latter stages of the season and it has been nothing sort of a disaster.

It started in the FA Cup semi-final, where United threw away a three-goal lead at Wembley Stadium against Championship outfit Coventry City before scraping through to the final on penalties. At home, a nervy win against Sheffield United and a dismal draw against Burnley followed, before United were battered at Crystal Palace. Most recently, Casemiro was at fault for the only goal of the game against Arsenal as United lost all sight of European football.

With things beginning to quickly unravel for the five-time Champions League winner, he has been tipped to leave the club in the summer, which Jacobs has confirmed as a realistic option.

Casemiro Departure a 'Very Realistic' Option For Man Utd

The Saudi Pro League could be a possible destination

Jacobs has brought to light the current situation regarding Casemiro, who is one of three midfielders Man Utd would be willing to let leave the club, should the right offer arrive.

He told GMS:

"Casimiro is contracted healthily at Manchester United until 2027, but there's a feeling that if the right offer comes in, Manchester United would be willing to let him go.

"That will then free up [the] wage bill and funds to allow them to move for a midfielder. As I've said before, Manchester United want a striker to compete with Rasmus Hojlund and add extra goals.

"Depending on movement in midfield and movement in defence, we'll start to understand what the more urgent priority is.

"If Casimiro goes and Christian Eriksen might potentially depart, and it's not absolutely impossible that offers would be entertained for Scott McTominay at the right amount either and then you suddenly have the need to bring in another central midfielder.

"So there is a very realistic possibility that Casimiro leaves Manchester United."

Departures Give Man Utd Options Heading Into Summer Window

It has already been confirmed that Raphael Varane, ex-Madrid teammate of Casemiro, will leave the club at the end of the season. Football journalist Fabrizio Romano broke the news on Tuesday morning, which was quickly confirmed in a statement by the club. A few weeks ago, it was reported that Man Utd want to move on both Varane and Casmeiro and with one already heading for the exit, the other might not be too far behind.

The departures of the former Madrid pair will free up monumental funds for United to play with in the summer transfer window, and there are plenty of areas in the first-team squad that need upgrading. Perhaps United are better off selling some of their current players before bringing anyone in.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are all examples of clubs that have spent money on players with a younger profile, with the club's long-term future in mind. Man Utd could learn a thing or two from their Premier League rivals and take a more thought-out, strategic approach to the transfer window as Ratcliffe looks to make an array of changes both on and off the pitch.