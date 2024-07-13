Highlights Kambwala is set to complete a €10 million move to Villarreal from Manchester United.

The deal includes a buy-back clause for the Red Devils.

United have been aggressive in negotiations for central defensive signings, rendering Kambwala's role at the club somewhat redundant.

Manchester United youngster Willy Kambwala is set to complete a €10 million move to Villarreal, in a deal that features a buy-back clause for the Red Devils, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Kambwala made his first team breakthrough in the 2023/24 season, featuring ten times across all competitions as Erik ten Hag's side finished eighth in the Premier League. Despite displaying glimpses of raw quality, the Frenchman has been allowed to leave Old Trafford, with his limited minutes sparking interest from a host of clubs.

La Liga outfit Villarreal have won the race to sign the 19-year-old according to Romano. New United Sporting Director Dan Ashowrth has negotiated a buy-back clause into the player's contract with the Yellow Submarine, which will allow the north-west club to re-sign Kambwala for an assumingly moderate price if he develops into a player INEOS admire.

Kambwala Set to Leave United

The promising youngster needs playing time to develop

In spite of Raphael Varane's departure, Kambwala's minutes at United next season weren't likely to drastically increase in comparison to last campaign. INEOS and Ashworth are aggressively pursuing a central defensive signing in this window, and may even land two. The club are 'advancing in negotiations' to sign Matthijs de Ligt, while links to the likes of Jarrad Branthwaite and Leny Yoro persist.

With Jonny Evans also putting pen to paper on a new short-term deal, as well as the likes of Lisandro Martínez, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof still residing at Carrington, the pathway to regular first team minutes may have felt a long way off for Kambwala. Although Ten Hag had described the young prospect as 'brilliant' in his few outings last season, the player demonstrated that his game needs careful nurturing, and will likely only develop with significant game time.

Thus, it appears the man who has been at United since the age of 16 is now set to leave the Manchester-based side for greener pastures, completing a switch to Marcelino Garcia Toral's Villarreal, after rejecting a contract extension proposal. Writing on X, Romano revealed that Ashworth has managed to insert a buy-back clause into the deal, as well as securing a €10 million (£8.4m) fee.

The Kinshasa-born defender will join the Spanish side's defensive cohort, consisting of the likes of Raul Albiol, Yerson Mosquera, Juan Foyth and former United man Eric Bailly.

Kambwala's 2023/24 Premier League Statistics Appearances 8 Pass Accuracy 84.9% Progressive Passes Per 90 2.16 Tackles Per 90 0.81 Interceptions Per 90 1.08 Clearances Per 90 3.78 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 1.62

United Target is Keen on Move

Ugarte wants to complete switch to Old Trafford

Ashworth's effective work doesn't end with the deal for Kambwala, with the former Newcastle director in negotiations to complete a third summer signing. Joshua Zirkzee has arrived from Bologna in a deal worth just over £34 million, while the De Ligt transfer appears to be edging closer.

Now, Paris Saint-Germain outcast Manuel Ugarte could also be heading through the doors at Carrington, with the £45 million-rated star reportedly 'keen' on joining the Dutch duo at the club. INEOS have identified the Uruguay international, deemed surplus to requirements in Paris, as the ideal replacement for Casemiro, who is expected to leave Old Trafford this summer.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 13/07/2024