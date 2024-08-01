Highlights GIVEMESPORT correspondent Dean Jones was in attendance at Snapdragon Stadium as Manchester United overcame Real Betis during their latest pre-season encounter.

Amad Diallo was the standout performer and has put himself into contention to start the Red Devils' Premier League opener against Fulham.

Erik ten Hag has changed the atmosphere in the dressing room despite there still being uncertainty over the future of current members of the squad.

Winning the Snapdragon Cup is not quite a milestone that will define the next phase of Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United career, but it is a small step towards shaping the immediate future.

The Red Devils head into the 2024/25 campaign with the same boss thanks to INEOS chief executive Sir Jim Ratcliffe sticking with the Dutch tactician, but there are new signings, new sponsors and new hope.

The manner of their 3-2 pre-season win over Real Betis in San Diego gave their American audience a glimpse of the good, the bad, and the ugly side of the game they must face in the coming weeks and months.

Diallo Shines Amid Hojlund and Rashford Worries

Winger has played himself into contention for Premier League start

The good came in the shape of Amad Diallo, by far the brightest spark on the pitch and undoubtedly pushing toward starting contention for the opening Premier League encounter against Fulham.

The bad came with news just before kick-off that summer addition Leny Yoro could miss the next three months with a foot injury and Rasmus Hojlund faces six weeks on the sidelines with his hamstring problem.

The ugly came with the sight of Marcus Rashford laying on the floor hurt just before the hour mark, and then limping away from action. There is optimism he is going to be okay, but it was a heart-in-mouth moment that shows just how fragile these preparations can be heading into a new campaign.

Manchester United are desperate to use the thrill of their FA Cup final win over Manchester City as fuel for next term, but they have not yet fully been able to shake off the remnants of the storm they had to ride through much of the last campaign.

With Snapdragon emblazoned across their new kit, an agreement reported to be worth £60million-a-year, their clash against Real Betis in southern California was hosted at Snapdragon Stadium.

Yoro would have been the poster boy of this event for the club’s headline sponsors, yet his absence hinted at those same old problems that this Manchester United side must still overcome. Injuries hampered the side majorly last season, and problems suffered in Los Angeles last weekend meant the teenage defender and Hojlund were not available.

Away from the injuries, the US tour had gone well as Manchester United travelled 120 miles south from LA for the latest American showcase.

Ten Hag Has Overseen Atmosphere Change in Dressing Room

Big-names in relaxed mood despite uncertainty over possible exits

Insiders on the trip have told GIVEMESPORT how there is more of a relaxed feel to the squad in comparison to 12 months ago. There is a sense that players are being given a little more freedom and trust in order to get them in the best possible state of mind.

It feels strange to still have Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Scott McTominay in the starting line-up, given their precarious transfer situations, but Ten Hag is carefully managing players' relationships and minutes in the bank. He cannot fully predict how the future will pan out.

One man who has been tipped for a move is Harry Maguire, but he also started the game against Betis alongside Victor Lindelof - another player with his future in the air. At this stage of pre-season, Maguire's determination remains set on remaining part of the furniture at Old Trafford, and he is going to get his way.

Insiders around Old Trafford have spoken throughout the England international's time at the club of high levels of professionalism and, as an experienced Premier League player who remains one of the standout leaders of the team, there will be playing time for him in the new season.

Maguire's attitude towards proving himself is unquestionable and, as a Yoro back-up, Manchester United know they have a trustworthy player who is desperate to stay and work his way back in. His performance here in San Diego was steady enough, but there remains more doubt about Lindelof remaining.

Amass Among Positive Signs Coming Out of Old Trafford

Teenage left-back impressed during win over Real Betis

There were positive signs of how Manchester United intend to evolve from last season, and the best of it came in the first half, as was the case when they played Arsenal last weekend.

Left-back Harry Amass has been good during pre-season and while there should be no major expectations on him for the new campaign, it is a position that will need cover at times. Fresh on the hype of Kobbie Mainoo from last term, he could be the next youngster to make a name for himself when given a chance.

The 17-year-old linked up well with Rashford, who would welcome a full season with Luke Shaw on the left side, but he has at least seen that young Amass has a very bright future and can be trusted to help get the best out of him.

Rashford looked sharp here before he limped off the field, and that is partly due to the fact his role is slightly adapted. Last term, his goal involvement numbers dropped off, but this summer there has been focus and conversations with him in the United States about how to kickstart his Red Devils career.

His performance levels are promising and a goal from the penalty spot after Diallo was tripped in the box will give him a touch of confidence, too.

Antony Facing Fight for Action After Diallo's Standout Performance

Brazilian unhappy after substitution in pre-season clash

It was Diallo’s night in San Diego as he was the standout performer for Manchester United. With Jadon Sancho performing as a false nine in the absence of Hojlund and with Joshua Zirkzee not on tour, Diallo looked tricky, direct and determined on the right flank - and he scored a cracking goal.

His defensive duties are being fulfilled too, and insiders believe he will be expected to get much more game time next season.

That may be at a heavy cost to Antony, who still cannot get his form going. He was on the bench for the Betis game and, after coming on, was then substituted 25 minutes later. He did not seem happy, to say the least.

Of course, Manchester United’s squad is not complete yet. Casemiro played and scored the third goal. He might even have a lifeline at the club, as GMS sources recently revealed, but the Red Devils are not finished in the transfer window and the need for a defensive-minded midfielder like Manuel Ugarte remains clear. Talks around that are set to restart with Paris Saint-Germain very soon, it is understood.

Ticket Sales Show Less Attraction to See Premier League Giants

Clamour to see big-names has reduced over last decade

It was 10 years ago that a crowd of 109,318 turned up in Michigan to watch a friendly between Manchester United and Real Madrid. Times have changed since then and while the game has continued to grow across the States, the state of play looks different in terms of the clamour to see the Red Devils' biggest stars in the flesh.

The uptake was slow on tickets for this game - partly due to the fact locals felt burned after splashing out when they faced Wrexham last year, only to discover ten Hag was fielding an unfamiliar youth team. Prices against Betis began at $60, but the 35,000-seater stadium had thousands of empty spots as the California sun set and Manchester United kicked off their fourth fixture of their pre-season schedule.

They are not the only Premier League side failing to sell-out US venues and Martin Rogers, national columnist for Fox Sports, explained why the appetite for tickets may not be what it once was. He told GMS:

“Nowadays, there is so much access to high-level soccer, both on television and in person, that it is going to be increasingly difficult for pre-season friendlies featuring even the biggest clubs to continue to attract the sold-out crowds that often used to be the case. “There is a little bit of fatigue going on. The novelty factor has worn off after more than a decade of top teams coming over every summer, and supporters realise these games are a watered-down version of what they watch every week in the Premier League or La Liga.”

With the United States counting down to World Cup 2026, Rogers added:

“I wouldn’t be too worried about this trend in regard to the World Cup. More than anything, the American audience loves a grand event and I think the appetite for the games in 2026 will be off the charts.”

San Diego is not one of the venues for the World Cup, but they do have a landmark upcoming moment, with the launch of a new Major League Soccer franchise for the 2025 season at Snapdragon Stadium.

San Diego FC are in the early stages of their team build, and Hirving “Chucky” Lozano is the star signing so far, with former Manchester United defender Paddy McNair a recent addition to the ranks that will join up at the start of next year.

Robson and Brown Among Icons in San Diego

Legends confident of securing top four finish in Premier League

Other Manchester United old boys were in attendance in southern California as former Premier League winners Bryan Robson and Wes Brown spoke to fans before the Betis game, building a narrative that there is every reason to be optimistic about the campaign ahead.

Robson said:

“I have spoken to ten Hag and Ruud van Nistelrooy, and they are upbeat about how they feel we can do. I am upbeat too. I think we’ll definitely finish in the top four.”

Brown added:

“I think we will finish third. If injuries stay safe, I honestly think we have the squad to do well.”

That ‘injury' word strikes fear into anyone associated with the Manchester United camp but, after the final whistle sounded, a 3-2 win was in the bag. Casemiro and goalkeeper-for-the-night Tom Heaton had the Snapdragon Cup in their hands, so at least everyone was smiling. Even Rashford had a grin on his face as he reemerged.

The Red Devils now travel to South Carolina to face Liverpool, looking to build on positive California vibes.