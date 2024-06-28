Highlights Manchester United are unlikely to pay over £70 million for Jarrad Branthwaite.

The club has a list of alternatives to the Everton defender, including the likes of Jean-Clair Todibo, Matthijs de Ligt, and Leny Yoro.

United are also looking at forwards, and are considering Ademola Lookman, Joshua Zirkzee, and Ivan Toney.

Manchester United are unlikely to pay over the odds to sign Jarrad Branthwaite, with Everton slapping a £70 million price tag on the defender, journalist Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

Branthwaite has become the subject of an ongoing transfer saga this summer, with United expressing an interest in the player for some time now. The Red Devils had a £35 million offer for the Englishman rejected, and have since expressed a desire to 'not get drawn in' to paying a hefty fee for the player.

The 21-year-old made 41 appearances for the Toffees last season, establishing himself as a key figure within Sean Dyche's well-structured team. His impressive form has inevitably coincided with speculation surrounding his future at Goodison Park, but the financial outlay Everton are demanding suitors fork out may ultimately deter clubs from purchasing the player in this window.

Romano: United Unlikely to Break the Bank for Branthwaite

A list of alternatives has been drawn up

Praised for his ability in the air and crisp passing, Branthwaite earned a place in England's initial squad for the Euros this summer and, as a result, the player's stock in the game has risen. Jamie Carragher described the player as 'pretty special' and now £70 million is being quoted as the fee in which Everton will consider offers.

However, the club reportedly most enthused with Branthwaite, Manchester United, are reluctant to hit the £70 million mark in their proposal. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT on the saga, transfer guru Romano revealed United's approach to the potential deal. He said:

"Nothing is imminent at the moment. Branthwaite remains the name they appreciate, but Everton keep asking for around £65 million to £70 million. So he's an expensive deal, and I don't think Manchester United will do anything crazy. They want to do something smarter to go for the right opportunity."

Whether a deal eventually materialises or not remains to be seen, but United fans will be encouraged by their new ownership group showing a willingness to pull out of a move if the fee becomes too excessive. In the past, the English giants have been guilty of over-paying for players, with the likes of Harry Maguire and Antony following this theme.

Indeed, the club have prepared a list of alternatives, with the likes of Jean-Clair Todibo, Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro and Marc Guehi all being considered.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat Branthwaite Todibo Yoro Guehi De Ligt Appearances 35 30 32 25 22 Tackles Per 90 1.91 1.97 1.21 1.24 0.97 Interceptions Per 90 1.45 1.29 1.21 0.8 1.23 Clearances Per 90 4.71 3.29 3.27 3.96 3.38 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 2.72 1.32 1.84 1.29 2.66

United Also Looking at Forwards

Lookman, Zirkzee and Toney have all been linked

While finding a long-term partner for star centre-back Lisandro Martinez is a priority, United are also looking at acquiring competition for Rasmus Hojlund this summer, as well as additional depth out wide. Hojlund delivered a hit-and-miss first campaign in English football, while the likes of Antony and Marcus Rashford flattered to deceive.

Down the middle, a deal for Bologna's Joshua Zirkzee is understood to be advancing, while the Red Devils have also been tempted by the propsect of signing Brentford's Ivan Toney for £40 million. Meanwhile, Europa League final hero Ademola Lookman has been identifed as a potential wide forward signing, with INEOS willing to offer £50 million for the Nigerian.

