The Red Devils have recently been the subject of a minority takeover by INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is looking to make several changes in the boardroom behind the scenes.

Head coach Erik ten Hag hopes that a recent run of results will spark a turnaround in Man Utd’s fortunes during the 2023/24 season, having thrown themselves back into the race to secure Champions League qualification. Wilcox is currently operating as one of the central figures at Southampton, with Russell Martin’s side aiming to secure an immediate promotion back to the Premier League this term.

Man Utd are yet to approach Wilcox

The current Southampton man could end up working with Dan Ashworth

According to Ornstein, Manchester United are preparing a deal to appoint Wilcox, who would be a ‘key figure’ within the club’s hierarchy. The Red Devils are yet to approach the 52-year-old formally, but he is thought to be aware of United’s interest and is well-known and highly regarded at Old Trafford.

If hired, Wilcox could report to Dan Ashworth, with Man Utd interested in luring the current Newcastle United sporting director to the red side of Manchester.

The current Saints director knows the area well, having resigned as Manchester City’s academy director in January 2023 before joining Southampton after nine years at the Etihad Stadium. Wilcox has been credited with playing a role in developing some of City’s most exciting stars, including Phil Foden, whilst he also oversaw the progress of Cole Palmer, now a key player at Chelsea.

The appointment of the current Saints man would signal another shrewd move from Ratcliffe, who is slowly changing the look of the boardroom behind the scenes. Southampton head coach, Martin, is hopeful that Man Utd’s interest in Wilcox blows over and that he remains at St. Mary’s (via Alfie House):

“I have nothing but good things to say about him [Wilcox]. He is brave - he appointed a young coach who hasn’t won anything but saw beyond that. I hope it blows over quickly.”

United have replaced former chief executive Richard Arnold with Omar Berrada, who has switched from noisy neighbours Manchester City. Ratcliffe has taken charge of all football operations behind the scenes, with the Glazers taking a backseat, despite still being the majority owners of the club.

Man Utd also looking to appoint Ashworth

The Red Devils have approached the Newcastle sporting director

Given Ratcliffe’s recent arrival, seeing so many changes mooted behind the scenes at Manchester United is unsurprising. Ornstein has also revealed that the Red Devils’ top sporting director target, Ashworth, has told his current employers at Newcastle that the Manchester giants have approached him.

The two clubs are not yet in formal negotiations, but the Old Trafford outfit could wait until the 52-year-old becomes available rather than paying a hefty compensation fee. Ashworth has been part of a Newcastle recruitment team that has seen the North East club return to the Champions League after he enjoyed impressive spells with Brighton & Hove Albion, West Bromwich Albion and the Football Association.