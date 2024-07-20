Highlights Manchester United have been working on signing Xavi Simons for a year, with the midfielder also of interest to Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig.

Manchester United are interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain attacking midfielder Xavi Simons, who is also the subject of interest from Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig, according to L'Équipe.

Simons enjoyed a productive loan stint at Leipzig last season, scoring eight goals and registering 11 assists in all competitions for the German side as they secured a place in next year's Champions League. The Dutchman also impressed for the Netherlands during Euro 2024, sparking interest from a number of top European clubs.

PSG are said to be willing to sanction a move for Simons, if they are to receive a suitable offer. L'Équipe suggest that United have been working on a deal to bring the 21-year-old to Old Trafford for over a year now, but face stiff competition from the likes of Bayern and Leipzig for his signature.

Having already signed Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro this summer, United are now working to make Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte their third signing with the player already saying 'yes' to a switch.

United Eyeing Simons

The midfielder can also operate out wide

Spending time at both La Masia and in PSG's youth set-up, Simons burst onto the scene during a spell with PSV in the 2022/23 season. The Netherlands international netted 22 goals in 48 appearances for the Eredivisie side while working alongside Ruud van Nistelrooy, who could be a secret weapon in United's attempt to sign the forward given he is now Ten Hag's assistant at Old Trafford.

That impressive form prompte PSG to buy him back in a €6 million deal just a year after he left for his home nation, before he was immediately loaned out to Leipzig. The playmaker thrived in Western Germany, sparking the Bundesliga outfit to attempt to sign him permanently after Ian Wright labelled him as "unbelievable" on his podcast following a Champions League performance.

However, the emergence of Bayern and United as potential suitors leaves the Red Bull club with a battle on their hands to win the race.

The report from L'Équipe suggests that PSG have no interest in holding on to the player, and are instead intent on creating a bidding war between the interested parties. Last year, the French Champions are understood to have rejected a €50 million offer from the Premier League for Simons, a proposal which could have been from United.

It was reported last week that United had made a 'huge offer' to sign the versatile midfielder, although the French outlet publishing the more recent report doesn't corroborate this story, instead suggesting the Manchester club are preparing such a bid. It's said that the Red Devils are attracted to Simons' versatility, believing he can operate as part of their front three, or can fill in for the overburdened Bruno Fernandes, who started 47 games last season.

However, what is expected to be a financially seismic deal may need to be funded by sales, with United reportedly in need of shifting players before making further movements in the transfer market.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat Simons Fernandes Appearances 32 35 Goals 8 10 Assists 11 8 Shots Per 90 2.68 2.6 Expected Assists Per 90 0.31 0.29 Key Passes Per 90 2.68 3.29 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 2.85 0.55

United Also Eyeing Dani Olmo

The Spaniard could be an alternative to Simons

It's evident that adding a versatile creative player who can operate anywhere behind the striker is a profile Dan Ashworth is targeting in this window, and Dani Olmo may represent an alternative to Simons as this player. United have entered the race 'with force' to sign the Euros winner, who has a €60 milion release clause valid until 20th July.

While it's unlikely that the FA Cup winners will activate this clause today, they will likely remain in the room with regards to signing Olmo. The Leipzig man starred for Spain during the Euros, and contributed to nine Bundesliga goals in 17 starts last season.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 20/07/2024