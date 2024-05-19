Highlights Manchester United are seeking a new left-back due in the summer transfer window.

Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have struggled for fitness this campaign.

Raphael Varane and Antony Martial have bid farewell as the Red Devils search for more defensive replacements.

Manchester United are working on securing a new, young left-back in the upcoming summer transfer window, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT. The Red Devils have struggled with injuries to full-backs this campaign and are seeking reinforcements, particularly as both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have been unable to stay fit and play regular minutes under Erik ten Hag.

New Manchester United minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe plans to overhaul the squad in the summer and is likely to sign multiple defenders. This season, the club has struggled to maintain a consistent back four, with players like Casemiro, Diogo Dalot, and Sofyan Amrabat often being deployed out of position to cope with the injury crisis at the back.

In a press conference last week, Ten Hag said he has to be ‘realistic’ about this season’s results given the injuries in the squad. The Dutchman remarked that Manchester United had played with ‘32 different backlines’ and ‘13 different partnerships’ at centre-back this campaign.

Man United ‘Working’ on Left-Back Deal

Romano told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United were interested in signing a new defender as long ago as a few months:

“Left-back, for sure. I've really known since February, March that Manchester United are already working to find a young, good left-back to bring in the summer transfer window. "That is going to be one of the positions they want to cover.”

This season, the Red Devils played most games without a natural left-back. Luke Shaw has only made 12 appearances in the Premier League for the club this campaign and is currently sidelined with a muscle injury sustained in February.

After suffering a knee meniscus injury last summer, Tyrell Malacia has not featured for Manchester United since. In April, a video of Malacia training in the gym surfaced online, but no return date has been set for the Dutchman’s comeback.

Malacia’s last appearance for Manchester United was almost 12 months ago – in last season's final Premier League fixture against Fulham.

Varane and Martial Wave Goodbye to Man United

Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial all but confirmed their departures from Manchester United after bidding farewell to the Old Trafford crowd following the final home game of the season.

Out-of-contract Varane announced his departure earlier this week, as the 32-year-old is set for a move outside of Europe, with MLS and Saudi Pro League clubs expressing interest. The Frenchman has spent three seasons in Manchester and enjoyed a successful previous year under Erik ten Hag, leading United to third in the Premier League and winning the EFL Cup.

The Red Devils are set to seek a replacement for Varane, with Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo on their radar.

A backup striker to compete with Rasmus Hojlund could also join in the summer, as Anthony Martial approaches the end of his deal with Manchester United after struggling for fitness this season.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 19-05-24.