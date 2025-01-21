Manchester United are working on signing more than one player in this winter transfer window, in an attempt to help new manager Ruben Amorim reshape his team, according to Laurie Whitwell of the Athletic.

Currently placed 13th in the Premier League, it has been a dismal season for Manchester United. Former boss Erik ten Hag endured a miserable start to the campaign before being dismissed from his role and replaced by Amorim, formerly of Sporting Lisbon. Though the Portuguese is clearly a talented manager, he is at the helm of a side that clearly needs investment.

Several names have been touted to leave Old Trafford this month, with forwards Antony and Marcus Rashford both close to departing the club on loan. Alejandro Garnacho and Casemiro are two other names that have been put forward as potential departures, which only adds to Amorim's need for new signings coming through the door.

Red Devils Keen on Dorgu

He may not be the only arrival

It has been reported that Man United hold an interest in Lecce's Patrick Dorgu. A Danish international, Dorgu is a promising player, a full-back who is more than comfortable bombing forward to support an attack. It is this characteristic that makes Dorgu's link to the Red Devils understandable as, on paper, he would be a perfect wing-back for Amorim's three-at-the-back system, in which the wide players must be serviceable in attack and defence.

Dorgu would fit the mould of player that INEOS, thus far, have seemed to target. He is young with plenty of room for growth, meaning they could potentially turn a profit on him in the future. Such a mentality was used when the likes of Matthijs De Ligt and Manuel Ugarte, as two examples, were signed in the summer.

Man United Need Improvements

Forwards and defenders would be appreciated

As aforementioned, it appears that this winter will be a window of departures for Man United as well as potential incomings. Marcus Rashford, who has not played for the club in over a month, is reportedly close to a loan exit, with Barcelona, AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund all being cited as potential destinations by Whitwell.

Garnacho is another that may depart the club, with Chelsea having reportedly shown interest, while winger Antony is supposedly close to securing a loan switch to Real Betis for the remainder of the campaign. The Red Devils would be open to selling any of Garnacho, Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo, however reluctantly, as it would represent pure profit regarding Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Man United, then, could feasibly target another forward in the winter window, which will not close until February 3rd. Presumably, it would be a winger or number 10 as, while they have both had their struggles this season, the Red Devils are stocked at centre-forward with Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund. Neither were cheap acquisitions and both are still young enough to, in theory, justify their fees in time.

