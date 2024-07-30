Highlights Manchester United are working on multiple deals in what is expected to be a busy week.

The right-back position may see the most imminent movement, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka expected to leave and Noussair Mazraoui expected to arrive.

The club are still seeking another centre-back, a left-back, a midfielder and a forward.

Manchester United are working on several potential signings in what is expected to be a busy week at Old Trafford, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have already secured two major summer additions, with Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro arriving from Bologna and Lille in £36.5 million and £52 million deals respectively. The club are said to still be in the market for a midfielder, another central defender, a right-back, a left-back and perhaps another forward of some description.

As the season draws closer, significant activity could take place this week, with potential outgoings possibly proving to be the catalyst for further incomings. Romano has revealed that the club's hierarchy are 'working on several fronts', with right-back the position expecting the most imminent changes.

United Working on Several Fronts

INEOS want to provide Ten Hag with greater resources

After finishing eighth last season, their lowest finish since 1990, INEOS are desperate to provide manager Erik ten Hag with the greatest possible chance of improving next campaign and launching an assault on the top four. This requires drastic changes to be made to the playing squad, an overhaul that has already commenced.

Raphael Varane has left the north-west club, while 18-year-old Yoro has replaced the veteran defender. Meanwhile, Zirkzee has been acquired to provide cover and competition for Rasmus Hojlund, who experienced an inconsistent debut campaign in Manchester.

In spite of this encouraging start to the window, significantly more work is needed to give Ten Hag the platform to deliver next season. Speaking on his YouTube channel, transfer specialist Romano revealed that the English outfit are busy working on deals and that this could be an important week:

"It will be an important week for Man United, because many things could happen on several fronts. We will see if it's going to be time for 'here we go' for some deals to get done. But Man United are working on several fronts. Remember that for the right-back, Man United need to guarantee the exit of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, so this is the crucial step in order to go for one more right-back."

Right-back is evidently the next port of call for United, with West Ham holding fresh talks over a deal for Aaron Wan-Bissaka in recent days. Should this deal materialise, Noussair Mazraoui should in turn become a United player, with Bayern Munich and the FA Cup winners reaching an agreement for the Moroccan in recent days. This saga is expected to be concluded this week, which will allow INEOS to focus on other activities.

Statistical Comparison (League Only) Stat Mazraoui Wan-Bissaka Appearances 19 22 Assists 3 2 Pass Accuracy 88.3% 83.5% Progressive Passes Per 90 7.74 3.89 Key Passes Per 90 1.13 0.61 Expected Assists Per 90 0.18 0.07 Progressive Carries Per 90 2.56 1.52 Tackles Per 90 2.41 2.12 Interceptions Per 90 1.5 2.07

United Still Want Another Centre-Back

Chalobah is the most recent player to be linked

Once Ten Hag has his right-back situation settled, attention may turn back to the pursuit of another central defender. The Dutch head coach is eager to add a more experienced option who can allow teenager Yoro to settle in over a prolonged period of time, and partner Lisandro Martínez.

Links to the likes of Matthijs de Ligt, Jarrad Branthwaite and Jonathan Tah persist, but Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah has emerged as the most recent supposed target. United have reportedly made an enquiry to sign the Englishman, who is currently earning £50,000 a week. It's understood that the Blues are demanding £35 million to sell the unwanted star.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 29/07/2024