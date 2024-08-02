Highlights Manchester United are seeking to acquire another center-back, a midfielder and a right-back this summer.

Manchester United are still in the market for another centre-back, a midfielder and a right-back this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have already completed the signings of Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro from Bologna and Lille respectively. The duo arrived at Old Trafford for a combined fee of £88.5 million, and it's understood that United may have perhaps taken their foot off the gas with regard to incomings until they sanction a significant sale.

However, Romano has revealed that the club's hierarchy want to strengthen in at least three more areas before the transfer deadline later this month. Matthijs de Ligt remains the priority in the centre of defence, with the Dutchman waiting for United to agree a deal with Bayern Munich, while Noussair Mazraoui could fill the right-back quota and a midfielder also remains on the agenda.

United Eyeing Three More Signings

It could be a busy month at Carrington

Having finished eighth last season, their lowest finish since 1990, United's new ownership group are desperate to provide Erik ten Hag with the neccessary tools to improve next campaign and perhaps launch an assault on a place in the top four. The acquisitions of Zirkzee and Yoro represented an encouraging start in the Manchester side's market activities, but Ten Hag will feel more needs to be done to bolster his ensemble.

Writing in his Daily Briefing, transfer journalist Romano claimed that the club are in the market for strengthening at least three specific areas:

"Man United already wanted to bring in one more centre-back in any event, and this remains the plan. Bayern want €50m guaranteed for Matthijs de Ligt, Man United insist on using add-ons, but talks continue. De Ligt is waiting for Man United, so it's quite a clear position. "In other areas, I'd still keep an eye out for a new midfielder and on Mazraoui, who's also waiting for United."

Ten Hag is eager to sign a new centre-half, as he's keen on allowing 18-year-old Yoro to settle slowly, with the Frenchman also having just sustained a three-month injury in pre-season. De Ligt has clearly been identified as the first-choice option, and the north-west outfit have reportedly stepped up talks to sign the Dutchman since Yoro's injury. However, the £42 million up-front asking price is presenting a stumbling block in negotiations.

Meanwhile, a deal for Mazraoui is expected to be finalised, although the signing is dependent on Aaron Wan-Bissaka completing his switch to West Ham, which is reportedly 'getting closer'. In midfield, it's believed that Manuel Ugarte has been pinpointed as the primary target, and Paris Saint-Germain's signing of Joao Neves has given the club renewed optimism that they can close a deal for Ugarte.

De Ligt's Bundesliga Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 22 Goals 2 Pass Accuracy 93.9% Progressive Passes Per 90 6.36 Passes into the Final Third 7.08 Tackles Per 90 0.97 Interceptions Per 90 1.23 Clearances Per 90 3.38 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 2.66

United Could Also Sign a Left-Back

There are concerns over Shaw and Malacia

Beyond these three more pivotal additions, United could still make further moves in the transfer market. Another striker signing has been all but ruled out, while attacking midfielders that had been linked, such as Xavi Simons and Dani Olmo, are now closing in on moves elsewhere. Speculation around Bruno Fernandes' future had likely driven these rumours, but the Portuguese is said to 'love Manchester United' and likely won't be departing this summer.

The most likely remaining acquisition could be in the left-back position. The FA Cup winners have been linked with the likes of Sergio Reguilon, Miguel Gutierrez and Milos Kerkez, with the club's hierarchy harbouring concerns over the fitness issues surrounding Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 02/08/2024