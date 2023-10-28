Highlights Manchester United are one of European football's most successful clubs and have boasted some of the continent's best-ever players

But it doesn't always go to plan, with plenty of transfer flops having been signed by Man United over the years

From gigantic wastes of money to police investigations, United have had some howlers in the transfer market

Manchester United have had the luxury of calling some of England and European football's best-ever players their own over the years, with the Old Trafford outfit having won 20 league titles and three European Cups in their long and illustrious history.

The likes of George Best, Wayne Rooney and five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo were all been adorned by the Stretford End at one point in their careers. However, despite the success, it hasn't all been rosy in the player department for the Red Devils.

With plenty of transfer flops to their name, GIVEMESPORT have taken a look at 10 of the worst players signed by United and ranked them from pretty bad to really not very good at all.

10 Ralph Milne

Don't believe that Ralph Milne should be on the list of worst-ever United signings of all-time? Well, legendary Red Devils boss Alex Ferguson doesn't agree with you. In fact, the Scottish coach once called former Dundee United and Charlton Athletic forward Milne was the worst player he'd ever sanctioned a buy or as United boss.

When asked to name his worst purchase, Ferguson said: "Ralph Milne. I only paid £170,000 but I still get condemned for it (via The Manchester Evening News)."

Milne only featured 28 times for United in his three-year spell, before being released at the end of the 1990/91 season.

9 Mark Bosnich

Replacing cult hero and treble-winner Peter Schmeichel was never going to be an easy task for whoever succeeded the Danish goalkeeper, but Mark Bosnich did a particularly poor job at filling the gap left behind by the Danish shot-stopper.

Arriving as a free transfer from Aston Villa in 1999, Bosnich failed to live up to expectations and it quickly became clear he wasn't cut out to be United's number-one goalkeeper. The Australian had originally signed a four-year deal with the Greater Manchester outfit, but as a result of his poor showings, Bosnich was released from his contract early in January 2001, ending his short-lived Old Trafford nightmare

8 Radamel Falcao

Perhaps harsh to throw a player who only spent one season at Old Trafford onto the list of worst United signings of all time, but there was very little to enjoy about Radamel Falcao's spell as a Red Devil.

Arriving with plenty of promise, Falcao had netted 70 goals in 91 appearances for Atletico Madrid a couple of years before arriving on loan from Monaco in 2014/15, where things quickly started to go downhill for the Colombia international. During his 29 senior appearances for the club, Falcao netted just four times, and if that wasn't bad enough, it's reported the loan move cost United around £16 million!

7 Memphis Depay

Another forward to have joined during the Louis van Gaal era, Memphis Depay might have stayed at United longer than Falcao, but his spell at Old Trafford wasn't much better. In fact, such was the winger's struggles, Dutch legend Ruud Gullit dubbed Depay the 'worst signing of 2015' - ouch!

Eventually registering 53 appearances with United during his two-year spell, Depay could only manage 13 G/A contributions during that time, netting seven goals and assisting a further six across all competitions. The Dutch international would go on to rebuild his reputation during a somewhat successful spell with Olympique Lyonnais, before later moving to Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

6 Donny van de Beek

The most recent United signing on this list, it's difficult to actually call Donny van de Beek a failed transfer, given the lack of minutes he's played for the club. At the time of writing, the midfielder has featured just 62 times across three seasons for the Premier League outfit - a shoddy return on their £35 million investment.

Considered one of the most promising talents in the European game while at Ajax, the midfielder was part of the eye-catching side which reached the 2018/19 Champions League semi-finals under the guidance of current United boss Erik ten Hag. Since reuniting with the Dutch boss, van de Beek hasn't been able to rekindle his form, with the ex-Ajax starlet's United career having been anything but a success.

5 Bebe

Not only one of the worst United signings of all time, Tiago Manuel Dias Correia - otherwise known as Bebe - is also one of the strangest purchases the club has ever made. Joining back in August 2010, the striker cost Ferguson's side a modest £7.4 million, which would ultimately prove a gigantic waste of money.

Across his four years in Greater Manchester, Bebe managed just seven appearances for the club, but halfway through his stint, the attacker was subject to a police investigation. It was reported that Portuguese police were investigating claims of corruption, as Bebe had swapped his agency just days before his peculiar move to United.

4 Alexis Sanchez

One of the best wingers in the Premier League during his spell with Arsenal, things would change drastically for Alexis Sanchez following his 2018 switch to United. Joining midway through the 2017/18 season, Sanchez was part of a lesser-seen swap deal with Henrikh Mkhitaryan, which had originally seen the Chile international sign a four-and-a-half-year deal worth £14 million per year.

Announcing the signing with a bizarre piano-inspired video, Sanchez's United career would ironically end up being somewhat of a tragedy, with the attacker making only 45 appearances during his short-lived two-year spell at the club. A move to Inter Milan would eventually follow for Sanchez, where he established himself as part of the Nerazzurri's 2020/21 Scudetto-winning side.

3 Harry Maguire

A disaster from start to finish, Harry Maguire might've joined United as the most expensive defender of all-time, but the former Leicester City star will eventually leave as one of the club's worst-ever signings. Splashing £80 million on the centre back in August 2019, things haven't worked out for Maguire ever since, with the England international having pushed further and further down the pecking order.

Culpable for a number of high-profile mistakes and humiliations, the Sheffield-born defender's ego was dented even further during the summer of 2023, when manager ten Hag took the captain's armband off him, which he had previously held since 2020.

Man Utd record transfers under the Glazers Player Fee Paul Pogba (Juventus) £90m Antony (Ajax) £81m Harry Maguire (Leicester City) £75m Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) £73m Romelu Lukaku (Everton) £73m Angel Di Maria (Real Madrid) £64m Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £64m Casemiro (Real Madrid) £61m Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP) £56m Mason Mount (Chelsea) £55m All fees according to Transfermarkt

2 Juan Sebastian Veron

Ferguson might've been a canny judge of players across his managerial career, but few would say that was the case when he brought Juan Sebastian Veron to the club from Serie A outfit Lazio back in 2001. Joining as part of a British record transfer, Veron would cost United a whopping £28.1 million, which equates to around £150 million when adjusted for inflation.

Their first-ever South American player would spend just two years with the record Premier League champions, before joining fellow top-flight side Chelsea, with the Londoners giving back United £14 million of their initial spend. A total £14 million net outlay on Veron's signature is a good reason to throw him in at number two on this list.

1 Paul Pogba

From one record signing to another now, and probably the worst-ever transfer in United's history. It's not often clubs break the world transfer record for an academy graduate, but that's exactly what United did in 2016 when they spent an eye-watering £93 million on Paul Pogba.

Having previously left the club as a teenager four years earlier, Pogba's return was treated with plenty of optimism, but in reality, the move was a cataclysmic error from both sides. Getting the best out of the Frenchman proved a task too large for the various United managers, with Pogba once again departing Old Trafford for Juventus in the summer of 2022, after yet another frustrating spell with the Red Devils.