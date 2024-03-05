Highlights Zinedine Zidane could replace a struggling Erik ten Hag at Manchester United in the summer.

Zidane boasts an impressive managerial record, having won 11 trophies with Real Madrid.

Thomas Tuchel is also a potential candidate to manage United, with the German manager seeking a return to the Premier League.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag could be under increasing pressure after another disappointing performance against their rivals Manchester City, and journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is likely to be on INEOS' shortlist to replace him.

The Red Devils have endured an inconsistent campaign so far after being knocked out of the Champions League and Carabao Cup, while sitting 11 points behind Aston Villa in the race to finish in the top four in the Premier League. With INEOS acquiring a 25% stake in the club earlier in the season, they might be considering a change in the dugout ahead of the new campaign.

Zidane is currently out of work after leaving Real Madrid, and he could be waiting for the right opportunity to return to management. Whether the Manchester club are a side the former French midfielder would consider remains to be seen, but the Red Devils could be keen on bringing him to Old Trafford.

Man Utd could target Zinedine Zidane

A report from Foot Mercato has recently claimed that Manchester United's new owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe dreams of appointing Zidane at Old Trafford if the Frenchman was to be interested in the job. The 51-year-old manager has enjoyed plenty of success since becoming a coach, but it will be three years in June since he was last in a job.

Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid managerial record Stats Output Matches 263 Won 174 Drawn 53 Lost 36 Goals for 605 Goals against 267 Points 575 Points per match 2.19 Correct as of 04/03/2024

Zidane has won 11 trophies in his managerial career, lifting La Liga (x2), the UEFA Super Cup (x2), the Spanish Super Cup (x2), the Champions League three seasons in a row, and the FIFA Club World Cup (x2). The former France international was also named the World's Best Club Coach twice, so there's no doubt he has plenty of pedigree in the game as a manager.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: During his time at Real Madrid, Zidane won a trophy, on average, every 23.9 games.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that INEOS are likely to give ten Hag more time to implement his style at Old Trafford, but he will need to show signs of improvement for the remainder of the season. The Dutch tactician took his United side to the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City at the weekend, but the Red Devils struggled to lay a glove on the opposition after Marcus Rashford opened the scoring.

Ben Jacobs - Zidane will be on Man Utd's shortlist

Jacobs has confirmed that Zidane will likely be on Man Utd's shortlist to replace ten Hag if INEOS opt to pull the trigger. The journalist adds that it's possible that he doesn't expect ten Hag to leave before the end of the season, but they could plan ahead for the summer. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"INEOS are well aware of Zidane's capabilities and it's highly likely if they did get to the point of drawing up a shortlist that Zidane would be one of the names on it. But there isn't this huge conspiracy against ten Hag to come in and replace him. There's simply a desire to fairly assess, and if the assessment is to move on from ten Hag to move quickly. So it is very possible, because I don't think ten Hag will go before the season ends, but it's very possible that like with Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich, a determination, even if it's not public, will be made before the season ends. Because INEOS will either want to tell ten Hag early he's staying, or tell ten Hag early that he's going and then be able to go out into the market and start the process of replacing him."

Thomas Tuchel would 'relish' chance to join United

Journalist Jacobs has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that current Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel would relish the opportunity to manage United. The Bundesliga outfit recently announced that Tuchel would be leaving the club at the end of the season.

Christian Falk recently confirmed that Tuchel wants to return to the Premier League for his next job after being sacked by Chelsea last term. The German manager might feel that he has unfinished business in England, and United could be one of the clubs searching for a new manager in the summer.

